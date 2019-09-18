CentOS is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat gebaseerd is op Red Hat Enterprise Linux en zich profileert voor gebruik in enterprise-omgevingen. De naam is een afkorting van Community Enterprise Operating System. In tegenstelling tot RHEL is CentOS gratis te gebruiken. Als naar populariteit gekeken wordt, valt CentOS net buiten de top tien. Elke twee jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie van CentOS, die vervolgens zeven jaar lang van updates wordt voorzien. Versie 7 (1908) van CentOS is nu uitgebracht en de volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. Dit is de inleiding daaruit:

We are pleased to announce the general availability of CentOS Linux 7 (1908) for the x86_64 architecture. Effectively immediately, this is the current release for CentOS Linux 7 and is tagged as 1908, derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 Source Code.

As always, read through the Release Notes - these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team. These notes are updated constantly to include issues and incorporate feedback from the users.

Updates released since the upstream release are all posted, across all architectures. We strongly recommend every user apply all updates, including the content released today, on your existing CentOS Linux 7 machine by just running 'yum update'.

As with all CentOS Linux 7 components, this release was built from sources hosted at git.centos.org. In addition, SRPMs that are a byproduct of the build (and also considered critical in the code and buildsys process) are being published to match every binary RPM we release. Sources will be available from vault.centos.org in their own dedicated directories to match the corresponding binary RPMs. Since there is far less traffic to the CentOS source RPMs compared with the binary RPMs, we are not putting this content on the main mirror network. If users wish to mirror this content they can do so using the reposync command available in the yum-utils package. All CentOS source RPMs are signed with the same key used to sign their binary counterparts. Developers and end users looking at inspecting and contributing patches to the CentOS Linux distro will find the code hosted at git.centos.org far simpler to work against. Details on how to best consume those are documented along with a quick start at this page.

Debuginfo packages are also being signed and pushed. Yum configs shipped in the new release file will have all the context required for debuginfo to be available on every CentOS Linux install.

This release supersedes all previously released content for CentOS Linux 7, and therefore we highly encourage all users to upgrade their machines. Information on different upgrade strategies and how to handle stale content is included in the Release Notes.

Note that older content, obsoleted by newer versions of the same applications are trim'd off from repos like Extras/ and Plus/ However this time we have also extended this to the SIG content hosted at mirror.centos.org, and some older End of Life content has been dropped. Everything we ever release, is always available on the vault service for people still looking for and have a real need for it.