MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is opensource en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. In versie 2.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 en Qt5 gemaakt en kan het programma beter overweg met hoge resoluties. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The Picard Team is proud to announce the release of MusicBrainz Picard 2.2. This version provides a number of new features and bug fixes. Some of the highlights are:

Files can be moved to sub folders without renaming the actual file (see below for details).

Colors used for highlighting changes in files and metadata can now be configured in options.

A new integrated media player toolbar. This feature is considered beta and is disabled by default, but you can enable the toolbar in the menu with View > Player. Please note that the file formats supported by the player depend on your operating system.

New plugin hooks which trigger when a file was added to a release, a file was removed from a release, a file was saved and a file was loaded.

Improved support for dropping cover art images directly from Google and Bing image search results.

Support for ReplayGain 2.0 tags.

There are a few potentially backward incompatible changes.