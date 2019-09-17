Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FreeFileSync 10.16

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 10.16 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.16:
  • Redesigned progress indicator graphs
  • Avoid needless HTTP delay prior to Google Drive upload
  • Skip redundant CWDs during FTP metadata updates
  • Fixed MLSD 501 syntax error on Serv-U FTP server
  • Check FTP server status using FEAT/HELP instead of root folder
  • Avoid redundant TYPE changes during FTP directory listing
  • Access FTP files by full path and avoid CWDs
  • Support FTP home paths with non-ASCII chars
  • Work around libcurl bug failing to buffer FTP TLS authentication
  • Skip redundant FTP SIZE check before downloading file
  • Use ISO 8601 week of the year definition for %week% macro
  • Show login prompt for disconnected NAS share
  • Force icon resolution to 96 DPI in GTK2 build (Linux)
  • Detect missing full disk access permission (macOS)
  • Fixed accessibility issue with progress graph colors
  • Use short naming convention when deleting abandoned folder lock
  • Detect endless folder lock recursion on buggy file systems
  • Fixed Google Drive parsing error for invalid file time
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.15:
  • Redesigned progress indicator stats
  • Fixed crash when progress dialog is closed right before showing error
  • Consider fail-safe file copy when creating sync.ffs_db files
  • Prepare support for GTK3 GUI framework (Linux)
  • Support sound output via SDL (Linux)
  • Shrink standard system icons if needed (Linux)
  • Add Windows Defender exclusions asynchronously
  • Fixed main dialog out-of-screen position on startup (macOS)
  • Activated CDN for all web accesses
  • Redirect error dialog to stderr during sound playback (Linux)
  • Updated translation files

Versienummer 10.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://www.freefilesync.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-09-2019 • 18:11

17-09-2019 • 18:11

Bron: FreeFileSync

Reacties (7)

0spiritrulez
17 september 2019 18:20
Ik ken dit programma niet en gebruik hier Beyond Compare voor. Voor mijn usercase is dat prima.

Zijn er nog expliciete voordelen aan dit programma?
Reageer
+1redniels
@spiritrulez17 september 2019 18:52
dit is snel. Dit is gratis. Mijn ervaringen zijn goed. oorspronkelijk lang geleden begonnen met robocopy, daarna beyond compare(te duur bevonden voor wat het doet), deltacopy(traaaaaaag en meeeeh) en uiteindelijk bij Freefilesync blijven hangen. Het doet wat het moet doen, de interface is voldoende en het kan zeer snel zijn.
Reageer
0OxWax
@spiritrulez17 september 2019 18:55
it's FREE(sync) , BC kost 30USD/user ?
Zijn er nog expliciete voordelen aan dit programma?
https://en.wikipedia.org/..._of_file_comparison_tools

[Reactie gewijzigd door OxWax op 17 september 2019 18:56]

Reageer
0Cerberus_tm
@spiritrulez17 september 2019 19:00
Na lang Googlen en vergelijken ben ik ooit bij dit programma uitgekomen; het was toen het beste gratis programma. Alleen weet ik niet precies meer waarom.
Reageer
0satpet
17 september 2019 18:31
Als je wilt schedulen moet je langs Windows Task manager.
Reageer
0CPUBasS
17 september 2019 18:44
Handig stukje software wat het maken van unattended backups naar externe HDD's makkelijk maakt. :) Direct bij het aansluiten ervan of middels een schedule.
Reageer
0Pietervs
@CPUBasS17 september 2019 19:22
Ik gebruik het andersom: ik maak er backups mee van belangrijke bestanden op mijn NAS naar een harde schijf :)
Reageer


