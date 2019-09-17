Versie 10.16 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 10.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.16: Redesigned progress indicator graphs

Avoid needless HTTP delay prior to Google Drive upload

Skip redundant CWDs during FTP metadata updates

Fixed MLSD 501 syntax error on Serv-U FTP server

Check FTP server status using FEAT/HELP instead of root folder

Avoid redundant TYPE changes during FTP directory listing

Access FTP files by full path and avoid CWDs

Support FTP home paths with non-ASCII chars

Work around libcurl bug failing to buffer FTP TLS authentication

Skip redundant FTP SIZE check before downloading file

Use ISO 8601 week of the year definition for %week% macro

Show login prompt for disconnected NAS share

Force icon resolution to 96 DPI in GTK2 build (Linux)

Detect missing full disk access permission (macOS)

Fixed accessibility issue with progress graph colors

Use short naming convention when deleting abandoned folder lock

Detect endless folder lock recursion on buggy file systems

Fixed Google Drive parsing error for invalid file time Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.15: Redesigned progress indicator stats

Fixed crash when progress dialog is closed right before showing error

Consider fail-safe file copy when creating sync.ffs_db files

Prepare support for GTK3 GUI framework (Linux)

Support sound output via SDL (Linux)

Shrink standard system icons if needed (Linux)

Add Windows Defender exclusions asynchronously

Fixed main dialog out-of-screen position on startup (macOS)

Activated CDN for all web accesses

Redirect error dialog to stderr during sound playback (Linux)

Updated translation files