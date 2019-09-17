Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 14.6.2452

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 14.6 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements for TeamViewer on macOS
  • Improved file transfer to macOS Catalina: The file transfer window can now be opened without the popup request for restricted folders.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some applications from using a two-finger gesture to scroll on the trackpad.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented TeamViewer from restarting after a crash
New features and improvements for TeamViewer Pilot
  • With TeamViewer Pilot, you can now connect to smart glasses of the brands Vuzix, Epson and RealWear. Learn more.
  • TeamViewer Pilot sessions now run with a higher frame rate and better image quality. For both video streams and paused images.
New improvements for TeamViewer Remote Management
  • With Endpoint Protection, you now protect your macOS devices against viruses, Trojans, spyware and much more.
Further improvements for TeamViewer
  • A bug that caused interruptions in the audio stream was fixed.
  • TeamViewer is fully compatible with the upcoming Apple operating systems iOS 13 and iPadOS, the new operating system for iPads.
  • New add-ons for connections to mobile devices have been released, these devices are now supported:
    • The digital signage player of the Swedish brand DMD
    • The mobile phone Nokia 4.2
    • The smartphones made by VSmart
    • The payment terminals, Pin Pads and Point-of-Sale devices from Nexgo
    • In addition to the already available add-ons for Sharp smartphones, there is now also an add-on for digital signage monitors from Sharp.
    • The Philips displays TPM1531 and TPM1532

Versienummer 14.6.2452
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Bestandsgrootte 24,99MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: TeamViewer

Reacties (5)

+1Blasterxp
17 september 2019 13:54
Het zou handig zijn dat bij remote support niet gelijk filetransfer, remote control, en teamviewer instellingen 'open' staan.
Reageer
+2Atheistus
@Blasterxp17 september 2019 14:36
Misschien tijd om over te stappen op Anydesk. Dat is sowieso beter en goedkoper.
Reageer
0EnigmaNL
@Atheistus17 september 2019 14:40
Wat is er beter aan?
Reageer
0Atheistus
@EnigmaNL17 september 2019 14:50
Sneller, makkelijker, beter te configureren/personaliseren en geen gezeur met het gratis gebruiken. Maar € 260,- voor 6 jaar is ook een prima deal en dus veel goedkoper.
Reageer
0EnigmaNL
@Atheistus17 september 2019 14:53
Ik gebruik nu af en toe Teamviewer maar de snelheid is dik in orde (nooit traagheid gemerkt, zelfs over supertrage lijnen of 3G). Welk gezeur is er met gratis Teamviewer gebruik?

Wat ga ik erop vooruit als ik Anydesk gratis zou gebruiken in plaats van Teamviewer.
Reageer


