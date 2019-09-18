Poikosoft heeft versie 9.0 van EZ CD Audio Converter uitgebracht. EZ CD Audio Converter is een alles-in-een-programma voor het rippen, bewerken en converteren van audiobestanden en kan daarnaast ook worden gebruikt om cd's en dvd's te branden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor alle bekende audioformaten, waaronder mp3, aac, he aac, Dolby Pulse, Apple Lossless, flac, Vorbis, Opus en Windows Media Audio. Sinds versie 8.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 9.0 Codec updates FLAC 1.3.3 Added DSD Stream File (.dsf) DSD encoder Updated DSD Stream File (.dsf) DSD decoder Added DSDIFF (.dff) DSD encoder Updated DSDIFF (.dff) DSD decoder

Support DSDIFF (.dff) metadata

Improved support for DSD Stream File (.dsf) metadata

Audio Engine Support direct DSD to DSD conversion Support DSD to DSD via DXD if changes applied to audio data DSD-to-PCM/DXD conversion; improved low-pass filter (30kHz)

Fast seeking support for DSF and DFF (fast conversion when extracting single file cue sheet)

Indicate PCM/DXD/DSD conversion mode when converting to DSD

Updated Amazon Cover Art search High resolution cover art is available again Amazon query responds more reliably

User interface Added 'Select all', 'Clear list', and 'Create M3U' buttons to the Audio Converter (when file explorer is hidden) Handle YEAR (DATE) tag as a string (not a number) in advanced metadata editor More editing space for the YEAR tag, so that date in format '2019-09-07' fits into the visible field Use Cover Art as file icon in the Audio Converter file list

Cover Art Thumbnails are now shown in correct aspect ratio (previously scaled to square) Custom resolution on Cover Art resize (ui, embedded, external), option to keep the original aspect ratio or scale to square Option to disable embedded cover art in output options

Audio CD Ripper Show UPC/EAN in the track list UPC/EAN, Pre-Gaps, ISRC values in the ripping log UPC/EAN, Pre-Gap, Pre-emphasis ISRC detection status in the ripping log Pre-emphasis consistency check (TOC vs Subcode) in the ripping log

Changes in version 8.5 Create Cue Sheet in Audio Converter Single File output profile (external .cue / embedded)

Improved the performance of the conversion from Cue Sheet + Audio File (a lot!)

Reorganized Audio CD Ripper and Audio Converter output Options

Improved discogs cover art search (search for all available entries not just CDs) Changes in version 8.3.2 Fixed the Delete Silence DSP bug that appeared in the last update Changes in version 8.3.1 SoX sample rate converter operation and configuration improvements Automatically set the correct/best resampler precision for the output format / encoder Always the best audio quality Option to select default (95%) or steep (99%) passband Option to allow aliasing Further information about the SoX sample rate converter settings in Audio Engine settings help page

Improved CD-Text writing & reading