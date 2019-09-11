Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.43 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.



Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features: Added tooltips for certain character set options in the password generator dialog.

Added option 'Remember password hiding setting in the main window' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Advanced'; the option is turned on by default).

Added yellow intermediate step in password quality progress bars.

When the URL override field in the entry editing dialog is not empty, but the URL field is empty, a warning is displayed now.

When an explicit request to generate a password fails (for instance due to an invalid pattern), an error message is displayed now.

Added trigger events 'Synchronizing database file' and 'Synchronized database file'.

Enhanced the Password Agent import module to support XML files created by version 3.

The ' MasterKeyExpiryRec ' configuration setting can now also be set to an XSD duration instead of an XSD date (for periodic master key change recommendations).

KeePass now excludes itself from Windows Error Reporting.

On Unix-like systems, file transactions now preserve the Unix file access permissions, the user ID and the group ID.

Added workaround for .NET initial focus bug. Improvements: Auto-Type: improved sending of modifier keys.

Auto-Type: improved sending of characters that are realized with Ctrl + Alt / AltGr

Auto-Type: improved compatibility with VMware Remote Console and Dameware Mini Remote Control.

Improved main window state handling.

Improved construction and updates of the main menu and the group/entry context menus.

Main menu items can now be deselected by pressing the Esc key.

Top-level nodes in tree views cannot be collapsed anymore if no root lines are displayed.

New entries in a group with the e-mail folder icon now have the e-mail icon by default.

Improved performance of automatic scrolling in the main entry list.

If user names are hidden in the main window, no user name suggestions are displayed in the entry editing dialog anymore.

Function keys without modifiers can be registered as system-wide hot keys now.

For file rename/move web requests, a canonical representation of the destination name/path is used now.

URL override base placeholders can now be used within {CMD:...} placeholders.

Directly after an import, the deleted object information is now applied/removed (depending on the last modification time and the deletion time).

Improved compatibility of the 'Delete Duplicate Entries' command with the process memory protection.

Improved handling of command lines containing quotes or backslashes.

Various UI text improvements.

Various code optimizations.

Minor other improvements.