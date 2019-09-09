Debian GNU/Linux is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat voor zowel desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook gebruikt als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 9.x, die als codenaam 'Stretch' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en wordt de komende vijf jaar van updates voorzien. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 9.11 razendsnel na 9.10 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Debian 9.11 released
Debian 9.10 released
- base-files (9.9+deb9u11) stretch; urgency=emergency
- Non-maintainer upload.
- Change /etc/debian_version to 9.11, for Debian 9.11 point release.
- bogl (0.1.18-11+deb9u1) stretch; urgency=high
- bogl-term.c: Call iswspace instead of isspace, fixes crash on U+FEFF.
- debian-installer-netboot-images (20170615+deb9u7.b2) stretch; urgency=emergency
- Update to 20170615+deb9u2+b2, from stretch-proposed-updates
The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 9 (codename stretch). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old stretch media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.
New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.
Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors.