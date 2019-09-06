Versie 5.2.3 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen.

In versie 5.0 is, naast een nieuw thema, ook een compleet vernieuwde editor geïntroduceerd. De oude editor is echter ook nog steeds aanwezig en draagt nu de naam classic editor. In versie 5.2.2 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht.