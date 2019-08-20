Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 mag de gratis uitvoering nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's New
Bug Fixes
- Support has been added for Microsoft Exchange 2019 for backup, restore and granular restore.
- The email option in Macrium Reflect has been updated to include TLS 1.2 support.
- The driver folders for WinPE/WinRE have been expanded to support multiple architectures and WIM versions.
- The CBT communications protocol has been improved. The first Incremental after installing may take longer than normal.
- During the same restore session if the same file was selected twice a mount error would be reported. This has been resolved.
- The message "Not enough memory resources are available to process this command" could be displayed when backing up exchange to a volume guid path rather than a drive letter. This has been resolved.
- USB devices could fail to be recognized if Windows PE/RE if the Rescue Media Builder had copied USB host drivers. This is now an optional setting in the RMBuilder 'Advanced' dialog and the defaulted operation for a fresh install is set to disabled. Please enable this option if necessary if you are having USB problems in the rescue media.
- The MS utility 'manage-bde.exe' could fail to run correctly in the rescue media. This has been resolved. If this issue affects you then please re-create your rescue media after updating.
- VSS logs could be purged by date incorrectly. This has been resolved.
- The technicians license could be incorrectly copied to USB and ISO technicians media. This has been resolved. If this issue affects you then please re-create your rescue media after updating.
- Server Plus could crash when attempting to restore the SQL tail log. This has been resolved.
- When creating a backup from within viBoot a password was prompted for even if the base image was not password protected. This has been resolved.