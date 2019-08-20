Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 436.02 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 431.36 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen de spellen Apex Legends, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Strange Brigade en World War Z. Verder is er experimentele ondersteuning voor gpu integer scaling en ultra-low latency mode toegevoegd. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een probleem dat wel al bekend is, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Provides increased performance and the optimal gaming experience for:
  • Apex Legends
  • Battlefield V
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Strange Brigade
  • World War Z
Gaming Technology
  • Adds Beta support for GPU Integer Scaling
  • Adds Beta support for Ultra-Low Latency Mode
  • Adds support for new Freestyle Sharpen Filter
  • Adds support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • BattleTech
  • Dakar18
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fe
  • Fear the Night
  • Heavy Rain
  • Nelo
  • Overkill's The Walking Dead
  • PC Building Simulator
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
New Features and Other Changes
  • Added Beta support for GPU Integer Scaling
    New control in the NVIDIA Control Panel->Display->Adjust desktop size and position page. Supported on NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later; Windows 10 April 2018 Update and later. Integer scaling is a new GPU scaling method which scales smaller-than-native-resolution-size source content by duplicating the pixels at the maximum possible integer factor on the horizontal and vertical directions. Not recommended for use with HDR. See “Open Issues in Version 436.02 WHQL”.
  • Added Beta support for Ultra-Low Latency Mode
    New control in the NVIDIA Control Panel->3D->Manage 3D Settings page.
    Offers improved latency for DirectX games. Currently not supported under SLI mode, DirectX 12, or on Microsoft Hybrid notebooks.
  • Updated the NVIDIA Control Panel->3D Settings->Texture Filtering-Quality control to default to “High Quality” for Quadro products.
  • Added support for new Freestyle Sharpen Filter
    Released as an update to NVCamera (for Freestyle and Ansel).
  • Added GPU paravirtualization support for Microsoft Hybrid notebooks.
  • Added support for 30-bit color.
  • Added ability to update the NVIDIA VirtualLink PPC firmware from the NVIDIA Control Panel
  • Added support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [SLI][Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: The game crashes with "DXGI DEVICE HUNG Error" while being launched. [200541075]
  • [AutoCAD 2017][Maya]: White screen or blue-screen crash may occur. [2511117]
  • Mouse cursor may not render correctly after exiting a game. [2645203]
  • [NVIDIA Control Panel - Russian]: There is a typographical error in the Manage 3D Settings->DSR settings text. [2659281]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Tom Clancy's The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [2587043/200406322]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: There is corruption on the tracks in the game. [2682129]
  • [Overwatch]: The games crashes with "Your rendering device has been lost" error. [2482278]
  • [HDR][Integer Scaling]: Blue-screen crash or system hang may occur when changing the resolution while using integer scaling with HDR. [200542578/200542870]
  • [Firefox][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled, flickering occurs with YouTube full-screen video playback when hovering over the timeline. [200544130]
  • System crash occurs while installing the drivers on a system with GPUs from mixed architectures; for example, Fermi and Pascal. [2676468]

Versienummer 436.02 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 524,21MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-08-2019 18:11
3 • submitter: JWL92

20-08-2019 • 18:11

3 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: JWL92

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+10+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
0Darkangle
20 augustus 2019 18:22
De directe link werkt niet meer....


Mijn installatie via "Experience" had een bluescreen, en handmatig is ie niet meer te downloaden.

Iets mis ermee gok ik?
Reageer
0MikeRoG
@Darkangle20 augustus 2019 18:31
Hij is eventjes offline gehaald wegens "force install of GFE". Komt straks weer online met de gefixte package.
https://www.nvidia.com/en...eady-driver-43602-update/
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Smartphones

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True