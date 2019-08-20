Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 431.36 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen de spellen Apex Legends, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Strange Brigade en World War Z. Verder is er experimentele ondersteuning voor gpu integer scaling en ultra-low latency mode toegevoegd. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een probleem dat wel al bekend is, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Provides increased performance and the optimal gaming experience for: Apex Legends

Battlefield V

Forza Horizon 4

Strange Brigade

World War Z Gaming Technology Adds Beta support for GPU Integer Scaling

Adds Beta support for Ultra-Low Latency Mode

Adds support for new Freestyle Sharpen Filter

Adds support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors. Added or updated the following SLI profiles: BattleTech

Dakar18

Deep Rock Galactic

Fe

Fear the Night

Heavy Rain

Nelo

Overkill's The Walking Dead

PC Building Simulator

Remnant: From the Ashes

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Added Beta support for GPU Integer Scaling

New control in the NVIDIA Control Panel->Display->Adjust desktop size and position page. Supported on NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later; Windows 10 April 2018 Update and later. Integer scaling is a new GPU scaling method which scales smaller-than-native-resolution-size source content by duplicating the pixels at the maximum possible integer factor on the horizontal and vertical directions. Not recommended for use with HDR. See “Open Issues in Version 436.02 WHQL”.

New control in the NVIDIA Control Panel->3D->Manage 3D Settings page.

Offers improved latency for DirectX games. Currently not supported under SLI mode, DirectX 12, or on Microsoft Hybrid notebooks.

Added support for new Freestyle Sharpen Filter

Released as an update to NVCamera (for Freestyle and Ansel).

Added support for 30-bit color.

Added ability to update the NVIDIA VirtualLink PPC firmware from the NVIDIA Control Panel

Added support for new G-SYNC compatible monitors. Fixed Issues in this Release [SLI][Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: The game crashes with "DXGI DEVICE HUNG Error" while being launched. [200541075]

[AutoCAD 2017][Maya]: White screen or blue-screen crash may occur. [2511117]

Mouse cursor may not render correctly after exiting a game. [2645203]

[NVIDIA Control Panel - Russian]: There is a typographical error in the Manage 3D Settings->DSR settings text. [2659281] Windows 10 Open Issues [Tom Clancy's The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [2587043/200406322]

[Forza Motorsport 7]: There is corruption on the tracks in the game. [2682129]

[Overwatch]: The games crashes with "Your rendering device has been lost" error. [2482278]

[HDR][Integer Scaling]: Blue-screen crash or system hang may occur when changing the resolution while using integer scaling with HDR. [200542578/200542870]

[Firefox][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled, flickering occurs with YouTube full-screen video playback when hovering over the timeline. [200544130]

System crash occurs while installing the drivers on a system with GPUs from mixed architectures; for example, Fermi and Pascal. [2676468]