Versie 14.5 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log: Full compatibility with the latest Windows 10 version (0319) and Windows Server 2019

TeamViewer Pilot - You can now add text to arrows and free-hand drawings

TeamViewer Pilot - Improved image quality for connections to iPhones/iPads

Fixed a bug that prevented file transfer connections to TeamViewer 6 and previous

Fixed a bug that prevented the correct closing of connections to TeamViewer 6 and previous versions

Fixed a bug that prevented the correct availability of the TeamViewer Server ID on Windows Server 2019 systems

Fixed a bug that caused increased use of memory during connections to Android devices and TeamViewer eventually crashing as a result of this

Fixed a bug that resulted in a missing button "overwrite all" in the file transfer window.

Fixed a crash that occurred sometimes when deleting a file/folder in the file transfer window

Fixed a crash that could occur when the remote system and the TeamViewer connection was running on 8-bit color depth mode

Fixed a bug that caused the video of meeting participants not to be recorded under certain circumstances when recording the meeting

Solved some other issues which caused crashes

Minor improvements and fixes