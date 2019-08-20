Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: TeamViewer 14.5.1691

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 14.5 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log:
  • Full compatibility with the latest Windows 10 version (0319) and Windows Server 2019
  • TeamViewer Pilot - You can now add text to arrows and free-hand drawings
  • TeamViewer Pilot - Improved image quality for connections to iPhones/iPads
  • Fixed a bug that prevented file transfer connections to TeamViewer 6 and previous
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the correct closing of connections to TeamViewer 6 and previous versions
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the correct availability of the TeamViewer Server ID on Windows Server 2019 systems
  • Fixed a bug that caused increased use of memory during connections to Android devices and TeamViewer eventually crashing as a result of this
  • Fixed a bug that resulted in a missing button "overwrite all" in the file transfer window.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred sometimes when deleting a file/folder in the file transfer window
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when the remote system and the TeamViewer connection was running on 8-bit color depth mode
  • Fixed a bug that caused the video of meeting participants not to be recorded under certain circumstances when recording the meeting
  • Solved some other issues which caused crashes
  • Minor improvements and fixes

Versienummer 14.5.1691
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-08-2019 18:149

20-08-2019 • 18:14

9 Linkedin Google+

Bron: TeamViewer

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

TeamViewer

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+18+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Simkin
20 augustus 2019 18:21
Sindsdien ze de verbinding na 2m verbreken vanwege vermeend commercieel gebruik (onterecht) ben ik uitgeweken naar Anydesk. Geen spijt van.

Wel jammer, Teamviewer is erg volwassen software die nmi het best overweg kan met multi monitors en clipboard sharing.
Reageer
+1Harper
@Simkin20 augustus 2019 19:14
Bij mij net zo. Anydesk is even wennen natuurlijk maar werkt hier prima.

Teamviewer staat nog wel geïnstalleerd als backup.
Het blijkt ook omdat ik het nu erg weinig meer gebruik er niet meer zo moeilijk wordt gedaan en krijg ook geen scherm meer dat ik het commercieel zou gebruiken.
Reageer
+1Simkin
@Harper20 augustus 2019 19:16
Lees het hieronder ook ja. Zelf helaas tot twee keer toe webform ingevuld met toestemming om mijn logs te doorspitten, geen enkele feedback/reactie. Ondertussen alweer twee maanden geleden als het niet langer is.
Reageer
0Harper
@Simkin20 augustus 2019 19:18
Heb hier ook van alles geprobeerd, maar ook nooit een reactie op gekregen.
Reageer
+1TonVH
20 augustus 2019 18:32
Ik heb hierover contact gehad met Teamviewer. Het bleek een fout aan hun kant en nu kan ik er weer gewoon mee werken.
Reageer
+1Kanter
20 augustus 2019 19:06
Ik krijg na een maand reactie en ze hebben me weer vrijgegeven.

Vindt TV toch net wat robuuster werken. Anydesk ging opzich prima maar vond ik niet zo solide als TV.
Reageer
+1Rolfie
20 augustus 2019 20:23
Helaas is dit tegenwoordig ook een abonnement vorm. Helaas geen zin om mijn versie 10 te upgraden hiervoor.

Product technisch is TV subliem, maar financieel gezien is het te duur. Anydesk is gewoon een goed alternatief en vooral je kunt het ook nog eens on-prem draaien, zodat je minder leverancier afhankelijkheid hebt.
Reageer
+1itlee
20 augustus 2019 22:13
Teamviewer is erg duur geworden, ben er mee gestopt een jaar geleden. overgestapt naar anydesk. werkt perfect. 7jr licentie gekocht voor 750 eu. bij tv was ik het dubbele kwijt. heel blij mee!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Smartphones

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True