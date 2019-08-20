Versie 6.9.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Code Updated links of online resources to https form

Various fixes and improvements File manager Confirmation is now asked before adding, and renaming / moving files inside archives if items with same names already exists *

Files / folders added to existing archive are now added to the directory that is currently being browsed *

"Open as archive" is now the standard action for opening unknown file types with PeaZip, consistently with other file archivers

PeaZip now supports editing files in archives * Known archive types are automatically asked to be updated when temporary preview files are modified Auto syncing can be turned off in options General > Auto update modified files in archives Archives can manually be synced on request from context menu More > Force update modified files in archives This allows to try to force to sync arbitrary archive types

Extraction and archiving PeaZip shows estimated remaining time for archive / extract / test operations * Windows & Linux installers (Windows) improved handling of file extensions association in installation and unistallation procedures * for archive typse supported trough 7z/p7zip backend

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)

PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)

PeaZip portable

PeaZip voor Linux en BSD

PeaZip add-ons