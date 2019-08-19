Versie 6.1.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in DBeaver 6.1.5 Data viewer: Virtual primary/foreign keys editors were enhanced Problem with filters on data refresh was fixed Added confirmation dialog before opened result tabs closing Problem with missing updated row count (in script mode) was fixed References panel now remembers last FK/reference selection Value view panel now supports Find/Replace Float values rendering was fixed (numbers rounding is disabled by default)

Data transfer: Save of previous target container selections was added Export of tables/queries with complex data types (structs, objects) was improved

Connection management: Connection permissions config was added (restrictions of data/metadata changes for a particular connection or connection type) Problem with bootstrap queries and auto-commit state save/load was fixed Multi-project support was improved (use selected project for new connections) Support of empty database passwords was added Copy/paste and drag-n-drop connections between different projects was fixed

Database navigator: Default double-click behavior configuration was added (view properties/data/erd) Object edit dialogs are properly sized now (problem with too small dialog window was fixed) Connection type coloring in the main toolbar is back DBeaver toolbars visibility was fixed (for Eclipse plugin version)

New DBeaver version automatic downloading (optional) was added

MySQL: Datetime columns edit was fixed. Problems with timezone were fixed. Legacy MySQL <4 driver was added (again)

PostgreSQL: Automatic transaction error recovery was added (famous “current transaction is aborted” error) Partition management was added (partition create/drop) Support of VACUUM tool for older PG version was fixed Enum items order was fixed (in metadata editor) Legacy PostgreSQL <= 8 driver was added

SQL Server: index DDL was improved (now it contains all index properties)

Redshift: table DDL generation was fixed (“diststyle AUTO” and other improvements)

Hive: struct/array data types support was added

Presto: array data types support was fixed

DB2 i: routine list reading was fixed

We have migrated to the Eclipse 2019-06 platform (fixes many minor UI bugs on Linux)

Many other minor bugs were fixed