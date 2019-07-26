De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.12 en deze brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:

New Features: Over 50 new features and improvements: more performance and convenience in the wireless network, Mesh and Smart Home

Seamlessly connected in the Mesh: Mesh WiFi steering, shared telephone book and Smart Home

Well informed: Important information arrives simply and directly at the email address of your MyFRITZ! account

New in the internet: more information on DSL, faster LTE and expanded VPN functions

Added value for FRITZ!Fon: easy sharing of access to the wireless guest access, direct blocking of telephone numbers, and much more

Practical to operate: quick overview of updates for FRITZ! products, LEDs can be switched off

Stronger support for new products: FRITZ!Repeater 3000 and FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 07.12



DSL: Improved Certain information adapted on DSL pages

Improved 35b interoperability to certain Broadcom remote sites improved Internet: Fixed Sporadic change of shared ports in rare cases

Improved Increased stability WLAN: Fixed Time display for scan of wireless environment (5-GHz band) corrected Mesh: Fixed Mesh WiFi steering for devices on the wireless guest access improved

Improved Stablity Telefonie: Fixed Playback of voice messages on myfritz.box failed in iOS and macOS

Fixed Possible crash during use of call diversions

Fixed ISDN data calls no longer worked with FRITZ!OS 7.10/7.11 DECT/FRITZ!FON: Fixed PIN query came despite disabled PIN Home network: Fixed Powerline information of a FRITZ!Powerline device connected with the FRITZ!Box via LAN were missing in the "Device Details" area System: Improved Stability

Improved Browser compatibility optimized for saving table renderings locally

Fixed Push Service could not be disabled

Fixed Push Service for saving settings deleted the sender settings

Fixed During assignment of VPN rights for the current user, under certain circumstances this user's other rights were removed

Fixed Update in progress on FRITZ!Repeaters was displayed for too long in the "Mesh Overview"