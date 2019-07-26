Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: AVM Fritz!Box 7590 7.12

AVM GmbH logo (45 pix)De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.12 en deze brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:

New Features:
  • Over 50 new features and improvements: more performance and convenience in the wireless network, Mesh and Smart Home
  • Seamlessly connected in the Mesh: Mesh WiFi steering, shared telephone book and Smart Home
  • Well informed: Important information arrives simply and directly at the email address of your MyFRITZ! account
  • New in the internet: more information on DSL, faster LTE and expanded VPN functions
  • Added value for FRITZ!Fon: easy sharing of access to the wireless guest access, direct blocking of telephone numbers, and much more
  • Practical to operate: quick overview of updates for FRITZ! products, LEDs can be switched off
  • Stronger support for new products: FRITZ!Repeater 3000 and FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch
Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 07.12

DSL:
  • Improved Certain information adapted on DSL pages
  • Improved 35b interoperability to certain Broadcom remote sites improved
Internet:
  • Fixed Sporadic change of shared ports in rare cases
  • Improved Increased stability
WLAN:
  • Fixed Time display for scan of wireless environment (5-GHz band) corrected
Mesh:
  • Fixed Mesh WiFi steering for devices on the wireless guest access improved
  • Improved Stablity
Telefonie:
  • Fixed Playback of voice messages on myfritz.box failed in iOS and macOS
  • Fixed Possible crash during use of call diversions
  • Fixed ISDN data calls no longer worked with FRITZ!OS 7.10/7.11
DECT/FRITZ!FON:
  • Fixed PIN query came despite disabled PIN
Home network:
  • Fixed Powerline information of a FRITZ!Powerline device connected with the FRITZ!Box via LAN were missing in the "Device Details" area
System:
  • Improved Stability
  • Improved Browser compatibility optimized for saving table renderings locally
  • Fixed Push Service could not be disabled
  • Fixed Push Service for saving settings deleted the sender settings
  • Fixed During assignment of VPN rights for the current user, under certain circumstances this user's other rights were removed
  • Fixed Update in progress on FRITZ!Repeaters was displayed for too long in the "Mesh Overview"
Versienummer 7.12
Releasestatus Final
Website AVM
Download http://ftp.avm.de/fritzbox/fritzbox-7590/other/fritz.os/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 26-07-2019 16:02
1 • submitter: mark184

26-07-2019 • 16:02

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: mark184

Bron: AVM

Update-historie

Lees meer

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590

vanaf € 192,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Modems en routers AVM FRITZ!Box

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Mitsuko
26 juli 2019 17:10
Van deze versie is de internationale variant beschikbaar dus in tegenstelling tot 7.11 zou je deze met iedere 7590 binnen moeten krijgen.

Overigens zit de FRITZ!Repeater 3000 nog steeds op 7.04 (met 7.08 in beta) :P
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Games

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True