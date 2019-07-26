De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.12 en deze brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:
New Features:
Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 07.12
- Over 50 new features and improvements: more performance and convenience in the wireless network, Mesh and Smart Home
- Seamlessly connected in the Mesh: Mesh WiFi steering, shared telephone book and Smart Home
- Well informed: Important information arrives simply and directly at the email address of your MyFRITZ! account
- New in the internet: more information on DSL, faster LTE and expanded VPN functions
- Added value for FRITZ!Fon: easy sharing of access to the wireless guest access, direct blocking of telephone numbers, and much more
- Practical to operate: quick overview of updates for FRITZ! products, LEDs can be switched off
- Stronger support for new products: FRITZ!Repeater 3000 and FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch
DSL:
Internet:
- Improved Certain information adapted on DSL pages
- Improved 35b interoperability to certain Broadcom remote sites improved
WLAN:
- Fixed Sporadic change of shared ports in rare cases
- Improved Increased stability
Mesh:
- Fixed Time display for scan of wireless environment (5-GHz band) corrected
Telefonie:
- Fixed Mesh WiFi steering for devices on the wireless guest access improved
- Improved Stablity
DECT/FRITZ!FON:
- Fixed Playback of voice messages on myfritz.box failed in iOS and macOS
- Fixed Possible crash during use of call diversions
- Fixed ISDN data calls no longer worked with FRITZ!OS 7.10/7.11
Home network:
- Fixed PIN query came despite disabled PIN
System:
- Fixed Powerline information of a FRITZ!Powerline device connected with the FRITZ!Box via LAN were missing in the "Device Details" area
- Improved Stability
- Improved Browser compatibility optimized for saving table renderings locally
- Fixed Push Service could not be disabled
- Fixed Push Service for saving settings deleted the sender settings
- Fixed During assignment of VPN rights for the current user, under certain circumstances this user's other rights were removed
- Fixed Update in progress on FRITZ!Repeaters was displayed for too long in the "Mesh Overview"