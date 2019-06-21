Blockchains en cryptovaluta, in welke vorm dan ook, zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, die eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar het huidige Monero, vanwege onenigheid onder de ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.14.1.0, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

CLI v0.14.1.0 'Boron Butterfly' released!



This is the CLI v0.14.1.0 'Boron Butterfly' point release, which includes all new features and was built deterministically.



Brief release notes Blockchain pruning.

Deterministic (reproducible) builds.

Trezor support (for the model T).

Ledger Nano X support.

Tor & I2P (CLI) wallet integration.

Multisig Messaging System.

Further Bulletproofs verification optimizations.

JIT enabled, which drastically improves sync performance.

Bug fixes and further performance improvements. A few final notes The Linux binaries are not compressed. Thus, you will have to use tar xvf <filename>.tar.bz2 to unpack the binary.

GUI v0.14.1.0 has been tagged and is thus expected to be available soon.

The hashes of the Linux and Windows builds were confirmed (by reproducing the build) by moneromooo, iDunk, hyc, kinghat, scoobybejesus, gingeropolous, TheCharlatan, and fluffypony.

The hashes of the Mac OS build were confirmed (by reproducing the build) by iDunk, hyc, scoobybejesus, gingeropolous, and fluffypony.

Deterministic (reproducible) builds are not available yet for BSD.

To prune an existing blockchain file (data.mdb), you can utilize the prune-blockchain tool that is included in the binaries. Make sure to close all Monero related processes before utilizing this tool. Additionally, if your blockchain file is stored in a non-default directory, you have to make use of the --data-dir flag.

To enable pruning on monerod, use the --prune-blockchain startup flag.