Software-update: PeaZip 6.8.1

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 6.8.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Code
  • Code cleanup
File manager
  • Various fixes and improvements
Extraction and archiving
  • Encrypted archives are now tested before extraction to ask for password if needed
  • Fixed bug preventing to complete test of some encrypted archives
  • Improved performance of list / test operations
  • Improved progress bar accurancy for most archive formats
  • Position and size of launcher window is now saved
  • (Windows) Native drag and drop extraction now try to locate destination path with same method of custom drag and drop, in order to write the data directly to destination path
    • Performances improved, trying to write directly to destination volume a further copy operation overhead is avoided
    • Security improved, trying to avoid extracting data to temp path which may have different security properties than output path
    • Stability improved, trying to avoid extracting temporary data to a volume which may have not enough free space

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
*PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
*PeaZip portable
*PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
*PeaZip add-ons

Versienummer 6.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website PeaZip
Download https://www.peazip.org/peazip-64bit.html
Bestandsgrootte 7,56MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 14-06-2019 19:180

14-06-2019 • 19:18

Bron: PeaZip

