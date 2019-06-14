GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kunnen er voor een eenmalig bedrag een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie worden aangeschaft, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. Sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.1.158: Fixed a bug that could cause a Windows Defender false positive Trojan:Win32/BlockMsav.A!reg. If you are experiencing this issue please be sure you're using our latest software.

Fixed some incorrect French language translations. Changes in version 2.1.157: GlassWire now detects and alerts you to RDP or Remote Desktop connections to your PC or server. Go to GlassWire's settings/security to turn this feature off or on.

Having trouble finding an app? Click the search icon on GlassWire's firewall tab to quickly find any network-related apps on your PC, then block them.

The usage tab now makes it easier to select time periods of more than 1 year.

The Windows "System" process now appears under the firewall tab.

Miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes. Thanks for your reports and feedback! Changes in version 2.1.152: Incognito apps! Now you can set any GlassWire app to Incognito mode. To do so go to the GlassWire Firewall tab, then click the app's icon, then choose "more" then "Incognito". Now that app's host/data info is no longer logged by GlassWire.

Fixed translation problems with French and German translations.

Fixed an issue where GlassWire's window would change size for some users.

Fixed an issue that could cause GlassWire's UI to crash.

Other bug fixes and optimizations. Changes in version 2.1.140: Hosts are now added to "new" network activity desktop alerts.

You can now see what ports you're connecting to on GlassWire's Firewall tab.

When your device joins or leaves the network you can now see the associated label with its desktop alert.

Improvements on dark themes thanks to user feedback.

A tooltip is now added for new users that explains how you can click the graph to see network details.

Other fixes and improvements. Changes in version 2.1.137: GlassWire's awesome new dark skins are now available. Go to the top left GlassWire menu and choose "Skins" then "Night Neon Theme" to begin. You can then try the other different dark skins that are available.

GlassWire now shows detailed information about hosts (BETA). Have you ever seen a strange host that you had to look up information on from another website? Now detailed host info is built into GlassWire! To try it out go to our "usage" tab and check the "hosts" column. Now click the host you want info for, mouse over the IP where a circle with three dots appears. Click that icon to "search online" and see detailed host info.

Miscellaneous bug fixes and performance improvements.

Find an issue or have feedback? Email us or let us know in the forum. Changes in version 2.0.123: Do you wish GlassWire's fonts were larger? Go to GlassWire's top left "GlassWire" menu and choose "settings" then set the font the size you prefer!

Host details are now added to the Graph/Apps popup window.

Now you can click on a graph alert and it will take you to the "Alerts" tab for more details.

Fixed a problem that caused false file change alerts for svchost.exe.

Fixed a problem that caused the GlassWire service to crash in some situations. Changes in version 2.0.115: Have you ever seen unusual activity with an executable, but found it difficult to open up the location of that executable? Now you can click the three dot menu next to the file path to open the location of the executable within Windows.

Do you sometimes Google host names or file names to try to find more information about them? We do. Now you can choose "search online" after clicking the three dot menu that's listed after a host name (or file name) to search for more information.

GlassWire's EULA and privacy policy were both updated for the GDPR. Your network activity and data usage information never leaves your device. Our company has never been able to see your network activity or app usage, and the GlassWire app does not collect your personal information. Changes in version 2.0.112: Column sorting has finally arrived! Mouse over columns under GlassWire's Firewall, Things, or different host and app tabs to sort between hosts, apps, and bandwidth usage.

GlassWire firewall list entries are now highlighted so it's easy to line up file analysis results with apps under GlassWire's Firewall tab.

It's now very easy to remove all your inactive apps at once in the GlassWire Firewall tab. Go to your inactive apps, then mouse over the inactive apps row and click the X to delete all your inactive apps at once.

Fixed a bug that caused some customers to have trouble activating GlassWire Basic, Pro, or Elite in some unusual circumstances.

Miscellaneous other bug fixes and improvements. Changes in version 2.0.105: Fixed a bug that caused GlassWire's service to hang for some users in some unusual situations. Changes in version 2.0.102: GlassWire now has a daily data usage option with its data plan feature.

There is now a VirusTotal report link to allow you to easily see more details on why an app was analyzed a certain way by VirusTotal.

The year was added for very old alerts that are from last year, or the previous year.

Windows 10 snap assist is now supported again due to requests from GlassWire fans.

GlassWire now does a better job of supporting fractional values.

Many bugs were fixed due to user feedback including a bug that could make some users crash. We also fixed a bug that caused data to appear under "usage" for apps that are chosen as hidden, we fixed some scaling issues, fixed remote host sorting order along with some other host sorting problems in other GlassWire windows. Our team also fixed a bug that caused GlassWire to crash due to unusual system time changes.

Thanks for your help reporting problems so we can fix them and we hope you enjoy this GlassWire update! Changes in version 2.0.91: Software update notifications will now no longer appear when GlassWire's Snooze mode is on. This was requested by gamers who didn't want to see our update notification while gaming, or streaming live.

There is now more "info" when receiving a notice about a "new" application accessing the network. Click the "info" button and you can now see more details about the app and block it without having to open GlassWire.

Fixed a bug that caused GlassWire to incorrectly convert extremely large volumes of data incorrectly under its "Usage" tab. Thanks for letting us know about this in the GlassWire forum!

Microsoft Windows Defender apps are now white listed by GlassWire so they won't be blocked. This avoids Windows Defender giving GlassWire false positives.

Fixed a bug that caused scrolling on our "alerts" screen to not scroll properly with a mouse wheel, when the cursor was placed in a certain part of the window. Thanks for posting this in the forum also!

Fixed a bug that caused the GlassWire service to crash repeatedly for some GlassWire users. If you have been having this issue please try updating GlassWire. Thank you to the people who helped us test and fix this issue.

Many small fixes with typos and other small things. Changes in version 2.0.84: Fixed a bug that caused our "Ask to connect" mode to work incorrectly for some users.

Fixed a bug that caused some users to crash when dragging GlassWire between two monitors.

Made changes to GlassWire to avoid false positives from Windows Defender.

Improved the upgrade process from GlassWire 1.X to GlassWire 2.X.

Solved a problem where some GlassWire users could not switch on the GlassWire firewall setting.

Updated the "Usage" tab so it fixes a problem that caused some GlassWire users to see incorrect usage stats.

Many other fixes and improvements. Changes in version 2.0.80: Fixed a bug that caused some users to not have an exception for system traffic in Windows Firewall.

Removed the dependency for the wlanapi.dll for Windows Server customers.

Improved the speed of detection of changes to the Windows Hosts file.

Made changes to help avoid Windows Defender trojan false positive alerts due to firewall changes.

When the GlassWire mini viewer is clicked it will now open the main GlassWire window.

GlassWire's window position and size are now remembered between reboots.

Fixed a bug with the remote server monitor user interface left panel. Changes in version 2.0.78: Our major GlassWire 2.0 update is finally here and there are a lot of changes and major new features!

GlassWire now has a completely new interface with high resolution monitor support.

We have improved our "Usage" screen after hearing your feedback. You can now select day, week, month, or other custom intervals easier.

Firewall Profiles! Go to the Firewall tab and choose "Firewall Profiles" to create and save a profile. You can make one profile for public WiFi, and another for home use. Make as many profiles are you need.

The GlassWire firewall is now optimized to work better with Windows, plus our firewall rules now synchronize with the Windows Firewall. GlassWire now also checks the integrity of the Windows Firewall on every startup, and can restore itself if changes were made without your knowledge.

VirusTotal API support. Go to GlassWire's settings to analyze your network-related files with VirusTotal manually, or automatically.

WiFi Evil Twin Alerts! Get notified if a known Wi-Fi access point becomes unprotected or its MAC address is changed. Help protect yourself from Wi-Fi pineapple attacks.

You can now choose between system time format and a time format for the native selected language in GlassWire's settings.

It's now possible to switch on/off GlassWire's "Things" network scanning in GlassWire's settings.

You can now establish a remote connection by hostname, instead of by IP address.

GlassWire now has a free 7 day trial of its paid software for free users! Now you can see what you're missing if you only have the free version of GlassWire.

GlassWire 2.0 is a free upgrade for 1.0 users. If you run into any activation issues please email us so we can help you get your free upgrade. Changes in version 1.2.121: Fixed a bug with the bandwidth overage monitor that would cause it to stay on when turned off. Changes in version 1.2.120: Fixed a bug that caused GlassWire to reset the Windows Firewall to its default settings.

The problem where the GlassWire installer would sometimes hang for some users is now fixed.

GlassWire now has an "Upgrade" button that asks you to buy our software. Please consider upgrading if you enjoy GlassWire.

Other bug fixes and improvements. Changes in version 1.2.118: Fixed a bug that caused some GlassWire Basic, Pro, and Elite users to become deactivated in some unusual situations.

Due to requests from GlassWire fans, incognito mode now stays persistent after a restart of GlassWire, or after a reboot.

Fixed a bug that caused the mini viewer to not save its position with some dual monitor configurations.

Fixed a bug that caused some GlassWire to crash if a certain kind of audio driver was used. Changes in version 1.2.109: Fixed a bug that caused the GlassWire Idle Monitor to crash with some OS versions in some unusual situations.

The mini viewer should now always remember its position and size for all users and OS versions.

Fixed the sorting order of the remote hosts on the Firewall tab.

Fixed a problem that caused our Mic/Webcam detection feature to stop working with some Windows 10 versions. Changes in version 1.2.102: Fixed a problem that caused some executables to have no description in unusual situations.

IP sorting is now correct with the "Network" tab.

Other bug fixes and resource usage enhancements. Changes in version 1.2.100: Fixed a problem that caused some users with some types of audio drivers to crash.

Fixed some typos for some languages, reported by users.

Fixed a text overlap in the Network tab.

Solved a problem where some users received false host/lmhost file change alerts.

Fixed a problem reported on HackerOne.

Stability and resource usage improvements.