GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 11.11 uitgebracht en de release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

One of the areas we focus on at GitLab is to find new ways to increase collaboration throughout the entire DevOps lifecycle. In this release, we're happy to announce that we now support Multiple Assignees for a Merge Request! This is available in GitLab Starter and truly embodies our everyone can contribute motto. We know that many people may be working/collaborating in the same merge request to make sure things are on track, and Multiple Assignees for Merge Requests provides an environment to do just that!

Additionally, we have heightened the visibility for DevOps teams by supporting automated deployment event notifications for Slack and Mattermost. Adding to the list of push events for these two collaborative environments allows a notification to kick off near real-time to update your team every time a deployment occurs.

We 💖 containers! Containers require fewer system resources than your traditional or virtual machine environments while increasing the portability of your application. With GitLab 11.11, we now support a Windows Container Executor for GitLab Runners, something that will enable the use of Docker containers on Windows, allowing for more advanced pipeline orchestration and management.

GitLab Premium (self-managed instances only) now has a Caching Dependency Proxy for your Docker images. This MVC iteration helps to speed up time to delivery by providing a caching proxy for frequently used Docker images.

Users of self-managed GitLab instances are now able to provision an Instance Level Kubernetes Cluster, enabling all groups and projects in the instance to make use of it for their deployments. This GitLab Kubernetes integration will automatically create project-specific resources for added security.

In addition to increased collaboration and visibility capabilities, we've also added Guest Access to Releases, extended the Add-on CI Runner minutes to GitLab Free, simplified reviews by auto-resolving a discussion whenever a suggestion is applied, and much more!