AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.5.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Known Issues
- AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker when multiple displays are connected on desktop or while applications are running.
- Radeon WattMan may list the incorrect max temperature for some graphics products.
- GPU Utilization in Radeon Performance Metrics Overlay may sometimes show on unsupported products.
- HDR Video may freeze or have corruption during playback when using Movies and TV Application with some Ryzen APUs.
Important Notes
- Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
- ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
- World War Z may experience an application hang after extended periods of play.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
- ACER Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.5.2 using the Custom Clean Installation option.
- AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition can be found here.