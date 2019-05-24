Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.5.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.5.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Support For
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
Fixed Issues
  • AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker when multiple displays are connected on desktop or while applications are running.
  • Radeon WattMan may list the incorrect max temperature for some graphics products.
  • GPU Utilization in Radeon Performance Metrics Overlay may sometimes show on unsupported products.
  • HDR Video may freeze or have corruption during playback when using Movies and TV Application with some Ryzen APUs.
Known Issues
  • Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
  • ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
  • World War Z may experience an application hang after extended periods of play.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
  • ACER Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.5.2 using the Custom Clean Installation option.
Important Notes
  • AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition can be found here.

24 mei 2019 19:01
Misschien verstandig om te vermelden de -D (geïntegreerde) varianten van de HD7000 en HD8000 ook niet ondersteund worden. Deze zijn nog gebaseerd op de VLIW architectuur welke als laatst gebruikt werd in de HD6000 serie. Vanaf HD7000 zijn ze overgestapt op GCN. :)
