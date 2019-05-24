Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SABnzbd 2.3.9

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 2.3.9 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Improvements and bug fixes:
  • Duplicate job detection would not compare job names
  • Propagation delay could show even if it was not configured
  • Ignore Samples deleted all files of jobs containing the words Sample/Proof
  • Warning "Unable to stop the unrar process" was shown too often
  • Direct Unpack could hang forever on Unicode downloads
  • Test Download could fail if clicked on the icon instead of the button
  • Series Duplicate detection did not always work with Direct Unpack enabled
  • Adding a job with non-existing category was not set to Default (*) category
  • Only delete completed jobs from history when using History Retention option
  • Renamed Server Load-balancing to Server IP address selection
  • Linux: remove sabnzbd.error.log file at start-up if it grew too large
  • Windows: double-click delay increased to avoid accidental pausing
  • Windows: update MultiPar to v1.3.0.5
  • Windows and macOS: update UnRar to 5.71

Versienummer 2.3.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SABnzbd
Download https://github.com/sabnzbd/sabnzbd/releases/tag/2.3.9
Bestandsgrootte 19,64MB
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-05-2019 • 18:59
submitter: pven

24-05-2019 • 18:59

Submitter: pven

Submitter: pven

Bron: SABnzbd

Reacties (3)

0yorroy
24 mei 2019 19:47
Top programma, lange tijd NZBget gebruikt maar met mijn 1000mbit lijntje haal ik 4x de snelheid in vergelijking met nzbget.
0Lasmibalsingh
24 mei 2019 19:54
Ik gebruik nog SABnzbd 2.0.1 vanwege de simple black theme dat heel soepel draait op mijn macbookpro 2010, ook is het heel prettig voor de ogen bij nachtelijk gebruik. Jammer dat dit thema niet meer ondersteund is in nieuwere versies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lasmibalsingh op 24 mei 2019 19:59]

