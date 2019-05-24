Versie 2.3.9 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Improvements and bug fixes: Duplicate job detection would not compare job names

Propagation delay could show even if it was not configured

Ignore Samples deleted all files of jobs containing the words Sample/Proof

Warning "Unable to stop the unrar process" was shown too often

Direct Unpack could hang forever on Unicode downloads

Test Download could fail if clicked on the icon instead of the button

Series Duplicate detection did not always work with Direct Unpack enabled

Adding a job with non-existing category was not set to Default (*) category

Only delete completed jobs from history when using History Retention option

Renamed Server Load-balancing to Server IP address selection

Linux: remove sabnzbd.error.log file at start-up if it grew too large

Windows: double-click delay increased to avoid accidental pausing

Windows: update MultiPar to v1.3.0.5

Windows and macOS: update UnRar to 5.71