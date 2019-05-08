Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: FreeNAS 11.2-U4

FreeNAS logo (75 pix) Er is een vierde update voor FreeNAS versie 11.2 uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

FreeNAS versie 11.2 bevat onder meer een op Angular gebaseerde gebruikersinterface. Verder is grub de wacht aangezegd, ten gunste van FreeBSD's eigen bootloader, en datzelfde lot is warden ontvallen, ten gunste van iocage. De complete release notes voor versie 11.2 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, de release notes voor deze update zien er als volgt uit:

FreeNAS 11.2-U4

The FreeNAS development team is pleased to announce the availability of the fourth update to FreeNAS 11.2. This is a bug fix release that also includes several fixes for security vulnerabilities.

Users of 11.2 systems are encouraged to update to 11.2-U4 using the instructions in the Guide.

Known Issues

As an edge case, if you install another instance of an already installed plugin and that plugin installation fails, the cleanup from the failure will also delete the dataset for the first installation of that plugin.

As a workaround until this is fixed in 11.3, it is recommended that users wanting to install another version of an installed plugin perform the installation from the CLI, using the -k switch:

iocage fetch -P -n PLUGIN_NAME -k RESTOFPARAMS

Versienummer 11.2-U4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://freenas.org/download-freenas-release/
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-05-2019 10:33
5 • submitter: wuppie007

08-05-2019 • 10:33

5 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: wuppie007

Bron: iXsystems

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

FreeNAS

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+11+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Power2All
8 mei 2019 10:59
Nog steeds geen ondersteuning voor NFS 4.2
Oudere varianten hebben nogal vaak last van STALE files, en is niet fijn als dat gebeurd.
Reageer
0SadisticPanda
@Power2All8 mei 2019 11:42
Hangt niet af van freenas, aangezien FREEBSD 11.2 nog gewoon 4.0 gebruikt (12/13 ook trouwens).
Je kan beter de maintainer van libnfs ff porren zodat die ook in het base system upgedate wordt, dan zal er bij volgende freenas wel nieuwe versie inzitten (als die stable is). Je kan dan desnoods manueel installeren...
Reageer
0gidion1987
8 mei 2019 11:19
Ik hoop dat ze ooit de functie in gaan bouwen om Google Drive als lokale disk te mounten. Soort van Netdrive functie. Ik ben dit nog nooit goed werkend tegen gekomen op Freenas, DSM (Synology) of Linux.
Reageer
0fastbikkel
@gidion19878 mei 2019 11:32
Dat vind ik ook wel interessant ja.
Reageer
0fastbikkel
8 mei 2019 11:36
FreeNAS, mooi systeem. Nu ben ik er nog steeds erg content mee vanwege de veiligheid van mn files (Raid-z2, Xeon CPU met ECC) , het reageert echter af en toe vaag in mijn geval.
Een heel enkele keer kan ik mn shares niet benaderen, terwijl het systeem wel goed gestart is (zo lijkt).

FreeNAS heeft het afgelopen jaar een scala aan vage dingen laten zien, ruim 15 minuten booten meer dan eens, soms niet booten en blijven hangen, grafische interface die het niet doet (legacy interface dan weer wel) en nu dus mn shares die het af en toe niet doen.
Oh ja, en mn VM's starten niet meer met de melding dat ze niet goed "configured" zijn. Wat ik ook doe, ik krijg ze niet aan de praat.
Mischien eens een reinstall doen...
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True