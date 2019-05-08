Versie 2.5 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn de release notes:

Today, we launch Vivaldi 2.5 which brings a first-of-its kind integration with Razer Chroma, the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices. With this unique integration, you’ll enjoy a thrilling and immersive browsing experience with lighting effects on Chroma-enabled devices. It sounds wild, but trust us – it’s fun. And adds another dimension to your browsing altogether. We’ve also added more customization options in this update where you can adjust the size of Speed Dials and select tabs more easily.

Vivaldi was the first browser to dip its toe into smart home integration with Philips Hue — straight out-of-the-box. It took the customization aspect one step further by allowing you to connect to and control objects outside the browser.

And now once again, a first in browsers, Vivaldi gives you an exciting way to take your browsing to a whole new level. If you are a gamer, you can experience your Chroma-enabled devices natively integrated with the websites you visit, syncing in real-time.

To unlock this dynamic browser immersion, simply head to Settings > Themes.

Towards the bottom of the main Themes settings page, you can tick the box to “Enable Chroma” and pick which devices should be synced. The lights will now adapt to the color of the site you are browsing with Vivaldi. This integration is fully compatible with a PC running Windows.

Vivaldi gives you an unmatched level of fine-grained control and endless customization options to browse with.

Every set-up in Vivaldi is unique and helps you to express your personal style and individuality. And if you enjoy gaming, there are a number of ways that can elevate the way you browse such as:

Hibernating tabs (or groups of tabs) to save memory.

Viewing multiple sites in split-screen using Tab Tiling.

Search the web and switch search engines on the fly using search engine nicknames.

Add any site to the sidebar using Web Panels. For example Discord, Reddit and more.

Browse search results quicker with Fast Forward and Rewind.

Navigate faster with fully-featured editable and adjustable Mouse Gesture support.

Watch HTML5 videos in a floating window (Pop-out video) while browsing.

There’s more than one way to do everything in Vivaldi and with every update, we continue to add more flexibility to your favorite features.

At the core of Vivaldi’s Start Page are Speed Dials displaying thumbnail galleries of bookmarks. The Start Page works as a dashboard for you and gives you easy access to your favorite websites, bookmarks, and in-depth browsing history.

And that’s why we want your Start Page to feel just right. Now you can resize the thumbnails shown on your Speed Dials according to your preferences – bigger, smaller, or scaled to fit the number of columns.

Adjust this under Settings > Start Page > Speed Dial.

If you love to work with a lot of tabs, Vivaldi’s Tab Selection lets you perform actions on a group of tabs, such as stacking, closing, moving, reloading, tiling, bookmarking, etc.

This update makes it easier for you to select tabs with new commands which select the previous, next and related (i.e. same domain) tabs using Quick Commands, Keyboard Shortcuts, or Mouse Gestures. Moreover, you can also configure them in Settings.