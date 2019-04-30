GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 11.10.2, 11.9.10, en 11.8.9 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

GitLab Security Release: 11.10.2, 11.9.10, and 11.8.9



Today we are releasing versions 11.10.2, 11.9.10, and 11.8.9 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). These versions contain important security fixes, and we strongly recommend that all GitLab installations be upgraded to one of these versions immediately. The vulnerability details will be made public on our issue tracker in approximately 30 days. Please read on for more information regarding this release.



Moving an Issue to Private Repo Leaks Project Namespace

When an issue was moved to a private project, the private project namespace was leaked to unauthorized users with access to the original issue. The issue is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2019-11545. Thanks to @xanbanx for responsibly reporting this vulnerability to us.

Versions Affected : Affects GitLab CE/EE 11.9 and later.

Remediation : We strongly recommend that all installations running an affected version above are upgraded to the latest version as soon as possible.



Notification Emails Sent to Restricted Users

Non-member users who subscribed to notifications of an internal project with issue and repository restrictions would receive emails about restricted events. The issue is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2019-11544. Thanks to @yashrs for responsibly reporting this vulnerability to us.

Versions Affected : Affects GitLab CE/EE 8.10 and later.

Remediation : We strongly recommend that all installations running an affected version above are upgraded to the latest version as soon as possible.



Unauthorized Comments on Confidential Issues

Unprivileged members of a project were able to post comments on confidential issues through an authorization issue in the note endpoint. The issue is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2019-11548. Thanks to @mishre for responsibly reporting this vulnerability to us.

Versions Affected : Affects GitLab CE/EE 5.4.0 through 11.8.8.

Remediation : We strongly recommend that all installations running an affected version above are upgraded to the latest version as soon as possible.



Merge Request Approval Count Inflation

A Race Condition vulnerability was discovered which could allow users to approve a merge request multiple times and potentially reach the approval count required to merge. The issue is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2019-11546. Thanks to @flashdisk for responsibly reporting this vulnerability to us.

Versions Affected : Affects GitLab CE/EE 8.6 and later.

Remediation : We strongly recommend that all installations running an affected version above are upgraded to the latest version as soon as possible.



Unsanitized Branch Names on New Merge Request Notification Emails

The branch name on new merge request notification emails wasn't being escaped, which could potentially lead to XSS issues. The issue is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2019-11547. Thanks to @mario-areias for responsibly reporting this vulnerability to us.

Versions Affected : Affects GitLab CE/EE 6.0.0 and later.

Remediation : We strongly recommend that all installations running an affected version above are upgraded to the latest version as soon as possible.



Improper Sanitation of Credentials in Gitaly

Gitaly has been upgraded to fix an information disclosure issue where HTTP/GIT credentials were included in logs on connection errors. The issue is now mitigated in the latest release and is assigned CVE-2019-11549. Thanks to @j-jam for responsibly reporting this vulnerability to us.

Versions Affected : Affects GitLab CE/EE 9.0 and later.

Remediation : We strongly recommend that all installations running an affected version above are upgraded to the latest version as soon as possible.



Upgrade to Rails 5.0.7.2

Ruby on Rails was upgraded to version 5.0.7.2 for the Gitlab 11.10.2 package. This Ruby on Rails release contains several security fixes.