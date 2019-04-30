Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PTGui 11.13

Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het stitchen van panoramafoto's op zowel macOS- als Windows-systemen. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan het bovendien via OpenCL de gpu inzetten om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Versie 11.13 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 11.13
  • Added support for Ricoh Theta Z1 (also see Q6.43)
  • Fixed: .exr images containing 32 bit float data were loaded as 16 bit float. This could cause extreme highlights (e.g. the sun) to appear as black
  • Fixed: black halo artifacts around bright objects when working with hdr images in the user interface (not visible in the stitched panorama)
  • The PTGui Viewer does not function on macOS 10.14.4 due to a bug in macOS. A message is now shown when running the PTGui Viewer on macOS 10.14.4. More information...
Version 11.12
  • Fixed: crash at startup on Mac computers from 2010 or older
  • Fixed: in specific circumstances the generated panorama would contain a transparent 1 pixel wide line at the bottom or right hand side.
Version 11.11
  • Fixed: error 'Failed to initialize OpenCL' on AMD GPUs under Windows
Version 11.10
  • Fixed: grid in panorama editor wasn't displayed properly for Stereographic Down (little planet) projection.
  • Fixed: if 'enable HDR but do not link the images' was selected, Align Images would ask again whether HDR mode should be enabled and whether images should be linked.
  • Added Traditional Chinese translation, and updated Simplified Chinese translation, both by Allen Chen (非常感謝!)
  • Added Czech translation by Matej Svec (thanks!)
  • Updated Russian translation (thanks Magomed Khaybulaev!)
  • Added camera sensor sizes of new cameras.
  • Added lens data for Entaniya HAL 200 and HAL 250 lenses. These lenses exist in multiple variants; the appropriate focal length must be entered.
  • Fixed: Olympus ED 7-14mm lens was recognized as fisheye instead of rectilinear.
  • Fixed: Crash when working with large (gigapixel) source images with alpha channel.
  • Fixed: Images from Yi360 (latest firmware) were not recognized.
Versienummer 11.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 30-04-2019 16:222

30-04-2019 • 16:22

Bron: PTGui

Update-historie

PTGui

Overige software

Reacties (2)

+1timmersr
30 april 2019 16:41
Iemand met PTGui bekend?
Zijn er functies - t.o.v. gratis Microsoft ICE - die het waard maken hiervoor te betalen?
0dsibma
@timmersr30 april 2019 16:48
Het is een redelijk uitgebreid stukje software met veel mogelijkheden om de panorama's te finetunen. Het is vooral heel erg snel, vooral in vergelijking met de Photomerge plug-in van Photoshop. Mijn ervaring is wel dat vrijwel elke panorama kleine fouten bevat die later nog gecorrigeerd moeten worden, maar ik ken eigenlijk geen programma dat daar geen last van heeft.
