Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het stitchen van panoramafoto's op zowel macOS- als Windows-systemen. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan het bovendien via OpenCL de gpu inzetten om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Versie 11.13 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 11.13 Added support for Ricoh Theta Z1 (also see Q6.43)

Fixed: .exr images containing 32 bit float data were loaded as 16 bit float. This could cause extreme highlights (e.g. the sun) to appear as black

Fixed: black halo artifacts around bright objects when working with hdr images in the user interface (not visible in the stitched panorama)

The PTGui Viewer does not function on macOS 10.14.4 due to a bug in macOS. A message is now shown when running the PTGui Viewer on macOS 10.14.4. More information... Version 11.12 Fixed: crash at startup on Mac computers from 2010 or older

Fixed: in specific circumstances the generated panorama would contain a transparent 1 pixel wide line at the bottom or right hand side. Version 11.11 Fixed: error 'Failed to initialize OpenCL' on AMD GPUs under Windows Version 11.10 Fixed: grid in panorama editor wasn't displayed properly for Stereographic Down (little planet) projection.

Fixed: if 'enable HDR but do not link the images' was selected, Align Images would ask again whether HDR mode should be enabled and whether images should be linked.

Added Traditional Chinese translation, and updated Simplified Chinese translation, both by Allen Chen (非常感謝!)

Added Czech translation by Matej Svec (thanks!)

Updated Russian translation (thanks Magomed Khaybulaev!)

Added camera sensor sizes of new cameras.

Added lens data for Entaniya HAL 200 and HAL 250 lenses. These lenses exist in multiple variants; the appropriate focal length must be entered.

Fixed: Olympus ED 7-14mm lens was recognized as fisheye instead of rectilinear.

Fixed: Crash when working with large (gigapixel) source images with alpha channel.

Fixed: Images from Yi360 (latest firmware) were not recognized.