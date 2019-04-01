Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcebroncode, waar Home Cinema en Black Edition de bekendste van zijn. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meest gebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.5.3 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

ShoutcastSource Added support for metadata written in json format. Oggsplitter Improved chapter support.

Fixed playback of very small files. Flvsplitter Added support for Xunlei XV files. MpegSplitter Added support for mixed H.264 3D MVC streams.

The initial size of the read data for local files is increased to 60 megabytes if there is a HEVC stream in the PMT.

Added support for MPEG-PS with mu-law streams.

Improved navigation on files with corrupted blocks. MP4Splitter Added support for the 'r210' video codec for MOV files.

Added support for trimming the frame (atom 'clap').

Added support for MP4 dash files, with separate segments for each track.

Added support for Avid DNxHR video ('AVdh').

Added color space support (atom 'colr').

Added support for HDR Light Level (atom 'clli').

Added support for HDR metadata (atom 'mdcv'). DVRSplitter Added full support for DAV (DHAV) files. MpaDecFilter Always decode DTS Express streams to PCM.

Improved DTS-HD HRA bitstream compatibility.

Improved TrueHD+Atmos bitstream.

Added MLP bitstream. Mpeg2DecFilter Changed the format of the brightness, contrast, hue and saturation.

The filter built into the player is now only connected for DVD-Video. In other cases, for MPEG-1 and MPEG-2 MPCVideoDec will be connected. MPCVideoDec Removed option "H264 deblocking disable method".

Added option "Skip B-frames".

Corrected row order when converting RGR to RGB32.

Added support for AVrp codec (Avid 1: 1 10-bit RGB Packer).

Improved support for getting color space from the upstream filter.

Added support for the HuffYUV MT codec ('HYMT').

Added patch, any I-frame in the H.264 stream is defined as a keyframe. This speeds up navigation on some files.

Added support for "Mirillis FIC" video ('FICV').

Updated Intel MVC decoder.

Accelerated decoding AV1. Now dav1d v0.2.0 library is used.

Added support for Avid DNxHR video ('AVdh'). MPCVideoConverter Added support for 'Y1 [0] [16]' (16-bit gray).

Removed direct support for planar RGB48, now planar RGB are supported only through MEDIASUBTYPE_LAV_RAWVIDEO. MpcAudioRenderer Fixed status display during bitstream and audio track switching in the player.

The buffer size is calculated more correctly when the DTS-HD is used.

The option "Do not check format support" has been expanded. EVR-CP Changed the mechanism and synchronization settings.

Improved the quality of screenshots of anamorphic frames.

Correction shaders are also used when creating screenshots and thumbnails. Subtitles The size of very large subtitles is limited, otherwise they are incorrectly displayed. Youtube Updated support for Youtube.

Correct the output of unsupported characters.

Improved work with youtube-dl.

Improved work with live broadcasts. Player Fixed FlyBar when choosing Hebrew translation.

Improved definition of the choice of the main video when opening a Blu-Ray structure.

Added the ability to assign a hotkey to the "Open Iso image" command.

Improved automatic display mode switching. When the display is turned off, the settings are not lost.

The page "variables.html" of the web-interface has been improved.

Playlist now supports dark theme. Improved playlist rendering at high DPI.

Fixed the operation of the button for resetting the list of media types for filters loaded on the file path (not registered in the system).

Fixed the "Exclusive fullscreen" option when switching via "FlyBar".

Added "dark" menu.

Fixed the calculation of the window size when the "Limit window proportions on resize" option is active and the active playlist stuck to the left or right.

Added the ability to increase the font size in the playlist.

Added a command to get MediaInfo data in the playlist menu.

Improved shuffle algorithm.

The AC3 / DTS format group and the DTS / AC3 ​​filter group are divided into the AC3 and DTS / DTS-HD groups.

Added support for ".dtsma", ".eac3" and ".weba" extensions.

The ability to save up to 1000 bookmarks for media files is returned.

Added support for the option "Allow Windows to fix blur in applications", which appeared in Windows 10.

Settings item "Null (compressed)" renamed to "Null (any)".

Implemented getting the disk name from the file "BDMV\META\DL\bdmt_eng.xml".

Increased buffer size for open file dialog.

Added the ability to use multiple playlists. Added new "Explorer" playlist type.

Added the ability to search in the playlist.

Added support for BMP format for audio covers. Updated libraries: ffmpeg git-n4.2-dev-1150-g391f884675;

dav1d git-0.2.1-12-gbd12b1e;

libflac git-1.3.2-98-g421961f0;

libpng git-v1.6.36-805-g8439534da;

Little-CMS git-lcms2.9-29-gb5b36cd;

MediaInfo git-v18.12-100-ga0d9b962;

rapidjson git-v1.1.0-461-gbfdcf491;

ZenLib git-v0.4.37-34-g641e243;