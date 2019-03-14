Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Darktable 2.6.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Darktable heeft versie 2.6.1 van het gelijknamige opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De Windows-build wordt echter nog als experimenteel aangemerkt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Export module to piwigo
  • Color balance enhancements
  • Color contrast enhancements
  • Filmic enhancements (better auto-tuner)
  • Add contextual help for filmic module
  • Middle-click can be used to open the presets menu (this is consistent with the fact that middle-click can be used to create a new instance from a preset)
  • Again, better CSS customization for lighttable, filmstrip and duplicates module
  • Presets can now be imported/exported
  • All zoom levels can now be reached with a ctrl-scroll
  • The slideshow view will adjust automatically when darktable window is resized
  • Add support for tiff CIELAB/ICCLAB 8/16 bits
  • Add hierarchical view for styles (separated with |)
  • Forms opacity is displayed in hint messages
  • Add a color picker in the watermark module
Bugfixes
  • Fix collect module filters
  • Fix retouch module, mask areas are properly taking into account the source and destination
  • Fix navigation from darkroom when groups are present and collapsed
  • Fix a rare issue where masks could “jump” to some random location
  • Keep reference point (mouse position) when zooming above 200%
  • Title and description filters are now properly working
  • Minor UI fixes to gain some spaces in darktable modules
  • Fix masks detection over the mouse in some complex cases
Camera support, compared to 2.6.0
Base Support
  • DSC-RX100M6
  • Phase One P30 (fixed)
  • Olympus OM-D E-M10 (enhanced)
  • Nikon D7500 (enhanced)
White Balance Presets
  • Nikon D500
  • Olympus E-PL8
Noise Profiles
  • Sony SLT-A35
  • Nikon Z6
Translations
  • Catalan
  • Czech
  • Dutch
  • Finnish
  • French
  • German
  • Norwegian bokmål
  • Polish
  • Russian
  • Slovenian
  • Spanish

Versienummer 2.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Darktable
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

14-03-2019 20:31
14-03-2019

Bron: Darktable

Darktable

Reacties

