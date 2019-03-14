Darktable heeft versie 2.6.1 van het gelijknamige opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De Windows-build wordt echter nog als experimenteel aangemerkt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Export module to piwigo

Color balance enhancements

Color contrast enhancements

Filmic enhancements (better auto-tuner)

Add contextual help for filmic module

Middle-click can be used to open the presets menu (this is consistent with the fact that middle-click can be used to create a new instance from a preset)

Again, better CSS customization for lighttable, filmstrip and duplicates module

Presets can now be imported/exported

All zoom levels can now be reached with a ctrl-scroll

The slideshow view will adjust automatically when darktable window is resized

Add support for tiff CIELAB/ICCLAB 8/16 bits

Add hierarchical view for styles (separated with |)

Forms opacity is displayed in hint messages

Add a color picker in the watermark module Bugfixes Fix collect module filters

Fix retouch module, mask areas are properly taking into account the source and destination

Fix navigation from darkroom when groups are present and collapsed

Fix a rare issue where masks could “jump” to some random location

Keep reference point (mouse position) when zooming above 200%

Title and description filters are now properly working

Minor UI fixes to gain some spaces in darktable modules

Fix masks detection over the mouse in some complex cases Camera support, compared to 2.6.0

Base Support DSC-RX100M6

Phase One P30 (fixed)

Olympus OM-D E-M10 (enhanced)

Nikon D7500 (enhanced) White Balance Presets Nikon D500

Olympus E-PL8 Noise Profiles Sony SLT-A35

Nikon Z6 Translations Catalan

Czech

Dutch

Finnish

French

German

Norwegian bokmål

Polish

Russian

Slovenian

Spanish