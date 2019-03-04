Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. SOGo 4.0.7 is verschenen met de volgende aanpassingen:

SOGo v4.0.7 released



The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of SOGo v4.0.7. This is a minor release of SOGo which focuses on improved stability over previous versions. Changes from the previous version



Bug fixes [web] date validator now handles non-latin characters

[web] show the “reply all” button in more situations

[web] fixed CSS when printing message in popup window (#4674)

[i18n] added missing subject of appointment mail reminders (#4656) With this release, Inverse also announces the immediate availability of version 60.0.2 of the SOGo Connector and SOGo Integrator extensions for Mozilla Thunderbird.



See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.