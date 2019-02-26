Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Monero 0.14.0.0

Blockchains en cryptovaluta, in welke vorm dan ook, zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk de bekendste toepassing is Bitcoin, en aangezien het open source is, zijn er tal van zogenaamde altcoins verschenen. Begin 2014 verscheen Bytecoin op basis van het CryptoNote-protocol, dat compleet anders was. Door het mysterie van de achtergrond van Bytecoin en door de schatting dat al meer dan tachtig procent gemined was, is al gauw een groep ontwikkelaars begonnen met Bitmonero als fork, die eind april 2014 op zijn beurt werd geforked naar het huidige Monero, vanwege onenigheid onder de ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk bestaat uit tal van nodes die de Monero-client draaien. Hiervan is een update uitgekomen met versienummer 0.14.0.0, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Boron Butterfly

This is the v0.14.0 release of the Monero software. This major release is due to the March 9th network update, which in turn adds a new PoW based on Cryptonight-R, adds a new block weight algorithm, and introduces a slightly more efficient RingCT format. This is a intermediary, stable release specifically for the network update, and does not represent the bulk of the effort on Monero over the past 6 months. That effort will be in the 0.14.1 release, which will follow in March after the network update.

Some highlights of this major release are:
  • New PoW based on Cryptonight-R
  • New block weight algorithm
  • New slightly more efficient RingCT format
  • Placeholder short payment ID to increase transaction uniformity
  • Obsolete long payment IDs are now disabled unless a switch is used
  • New event notifications for large block rate changes and blockchain reorgs
  • Unmixable outputs can be spent again
  • Fix bad pruned transactions JSON in RPC
  • Some build fixes for various platforms/setups
  • Fix for crash on exit
Contributors for this Release
This intermediary release was the direct result of 11 people who worked, largely unpaid and altruistically, to put out 72 commits containing 5 981 new lines of code. We'd like to thank them very much for their time and effort.
Versienummer 0.14.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Monero
Download http://src.getmonero.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 26-02-2019 09:350

26-02-2019 • 09:35

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Monero

Lees meer

Overige software cryptocurrency

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True