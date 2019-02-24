Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SOGo 4.0.6

SOGo logo (45 pix) Enkele dagen geleden is versie 4.0.6 van SOGo uitgebracht. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Enhancements
  • [web] create card from sender or recipient address (#3002, #4610)
  • [web] restored support for next/previous slot suggestion in attendees editor
  • [web] improved auto-completion display of contacts
  • [web] allow modification of attendees participation role
  • [web] updated Angular to version 1.7.7
  • [web] updated Angular Material to version 1.1.13
  • [web] updated CKEditor to version 4.11.2
  • [core] baseDN now accept dynamic domain values (#3685 - sponsored by iRedMail)
  • [core] we now handle optional and non-required attendee states
Bug fixes
  • [web] fixed all-day event dates with different timezone
  • [web] fixed display of Bcc header (#4642)
  • [web] fixed refresh of drafts folder when saving a draft
  • [web] fixed CAS session timeout handling during XHR requests (#4468)
  • [web] reflect active locale in HTML lang attribute (#4660)
  • [web] allow scroll of login page on small screen (#4035)
  • [web] fixed saving of email address for external calendar notifications (#4630)
  • [web] sent messages cannot be replied to their BCC email addresses (#4460)
  • [core] ignore transparent events in time conflict validation (#4539)
  • [core] fixed yearly recurrence calculator when starting from previous year
  • [core] changes to contacts are now propagated to lists (#850, #4301, #4617)
  • [core] fixed bad password login interval (#4664)

With this release, Inverse also announces the immediate availability of version 60.0.1 of the SOGo Connector and SOGo Integrator extensions for Mozilla Thunderbird.

See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.

Versienummer 4.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website SOGo
Download https://sogo.nu/download.html#/v3
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: SOGo

