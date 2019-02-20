Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Snagit 2019.1.1

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2019.1.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Sinds versie 2019.0.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit 2019.1.1
  • Various bug fixes for Combined Images.
  • Various bug fixes for the Snip & Sketch integration.
  • Fix for a crash when changing default settings for webcam.
  • Fix for a crash on Windows 7 when the audio devices took a while to respond.
  • Snagit Editor will now open automatically when a capture is taken and Editor is not running in the background.
  • YouTube embed URL is now HTTPS instead of HTTP.
  • Stamps will now keep their aspect ratio when they’ve been swapped from another stamp.
  • Toolbar icons and order should no longer reset after a restart.
  • Changes to the way the Properties and Effects panels are hidden.
  • Facebook sharing to Pages is working again.
  • Shadow Effect can now be aligned to the center of an object.
  • No longer have to wait for webcam initialization when resizing the selection area.
  • Numerous other bug and security fixes, localization updates, and performance improvements.
Changes in Snagit 2019.1.0
  • Added integration with Windows Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch utilities.
    • You can now capture with the built-in tools and have them automatically open in Snagit Editor.
  • All in-app messages now respect the banner setting in Preferences.
  • Stamps now searchable with German and French terms.
    • Added some British and Australian search terms to the English version.
  • Combine Images window now remembers settings.
  • Captions are now wide enough on a combined image of varying sized images.
  • Smart Move reset button now triggers a recalculation.
  • Callout Text is now saved to file immediately after typing.
  • Checking for updates now more reliable when multiple versions of Snagit installed.
  • Resolved spelling and capitalization errors in German and French onboarding.
  • Resolved unnecessary warning when opening Snagit 2019 captures in Snagit 2018.
  • Resolved Simplify alignment buttons not working in floating properties.
  • Resolved canceling out of Smart Move processing dialog leaves Smart Move in a bad state.
  • Resolved blank tray thumbnails in German and French versions.
  • Resolved issue where Auto Simplifying an image would never finish on 32-bit systems.
  • Numerous other bug and security fixes, localization updates, and performance improvements.
Changes in Snagit 2019.0.1
  • New Support Tool for more easily submitting diagnostic information to TechSmith Support.
  • Fixed a crash when selecting select region while editing preset.
  • Fixed a crash when moving crosshairs between Edge and other browsers before capturing/canceling.
  • Resolved Snagit hanging at startup on Windows 32-bit when no microphone devices are detected.
  • Resolved Mic Dropdown missing from Video HUD.
  • Resolved CPU spiking when checking for updates.
  • Resolved some foreign languages showing up as question marks in Combine Images titles/descriptions.
  • Resolved onboarding text issues.
  • Resolved Presets not appearing in dropdown.
  • Resolved issue with share field selection showing as 'None' in Preset Edit window's UI after preset creation/update.
  • Resolved Fuse not connecting to Snagit on older operating systems.
  • Resolved issue with Undo, Auto-Simplify on new captured image not toggling off.
  • Resolved issue with Windows 7 32-bit not installing SnagThumbnailProvider.dll.
  • Resolved some dialog's showing underscores in front of button text.
  • Improved messaging when the Windows 10 camera and microphone privacy setting is disabled.
  • Improved visibility of which option is selected in the Selection Tool.
  • Improved messaging when attempting to Simplify a Combined Image.
  • Improved Combine text looks small when dealing with larger images.

Versienummer 2019.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TechSmith
Download https://download2.techsmith.com/snagit/enu/snagit.exe
Bestandsgroottes 291,00MB - 333,00MB
Licentietype Shareware
Vorige download

20-02-2019 • 16:12

Bron: TechSmith

+21DMKIIN
20 februari 2019 16:41
De bovenstaande downloadlink doet het niet. Voor de geinteresseerden:

Snagit 2019.1.1 - 64-bit

32-bit versie via deze ;)
+1ToolBee
20 februari 2019 16:40
Ooit als alternatief voor de ingebouwde "printscreen-paste-paint" gevonden (snagit7 nog) omdat deze editor wèl vanuit een andere hoek dan rechtsonder kon croppen. :)

Ook leuk om snel een plaatje van een pijl of text(ballon) te voorzien.

Lust wel wat RAM, maar welke fotoeditor niet. ;)
+1Pasc66
20 februari 2019 16:48
Helemaal fantastisch deze applicatie - grote fan van.

1 mogelijk bug voor surface pro gebruikers: herkenning van de pen wordt merkbaar vertraagd zodra je snagit open hebt. Ik heb m er iig weer afgehaald. Eens kijken of de nieuwe versie soelaas gaat bieden.
0Dryhte
20 februari 2019 17:05
Gebruikte dit vroeger wel, maar tegenwoordig eerder Greenshot (open source). Daar ontbreekt voor mij maar 1 dingetje aan, en dat is automatisch exporteren van (gewijzigde) output naar klembord (zoals Snipping Tool wel doet)
