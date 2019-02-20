Versie 1.2.1 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
General
Video
- Fixed potential crashes due to use of uninitialized variables
- Improved minimum duration to only apply to DVD and BD sources
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Audio
- Fixed incorrect video rotation where rotation is explicitly flagged as none
- Fixed yadif deinterlace filter not properly deinterlacing all frames
- Fixed missing frame at the end of encodes from m2ts sources
- Fixed detection of MPEG-1 video in program streams by improving probing of unknown streams
- Fixed decoding of MPEG-1 video in DVD sources
- Fixed Apple VideoToolbox encoding issues related to pyramidal B-frames
- Fixed lapsharp filter corrupting frame edges
- Improved NLMeans performance by reducing number of threads used with CPUs with high logical core counts
- Improved AMD VCE encoding to enable placing key frames at chapter markers
- Improved calculation of final frame duration
- Improved support for BT.2020 color space
Command line interface
- Fixed channel mapping for AAC 5.1 encoding (signal 5.1 Back instead of 5.1 Side which is less compatible)
Build system
- Fixed selection of encoders applied to tracks selected with `--all-audio`
- Fixed audio settings where more are specified than exist in the preset
- Fixed overriding audio bit rate set by the preset
Third-party libraries
- Fixed libvpx cross compilation with GCC 8 by disabling AVX-512
- Fixed x265 cross compilation with GCC 8
- Updated to mingw-w64-build 4.1.1 with improvements to error reporting and support for sha256sum on systems without shasum
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Linux
- Updated libraries
- libmfx (upstream API 1.27)
Mac
- Fixed Flatpak icon validation by reducing resolution to pass new restrictions
- Fixed Flatpak accessing gvfs mounted filesystems by adding an additional access permission
- Fixed display of special characters in preset names
- Fixed exporting presets to sanitize system reserved characters
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Windows
- Fixed incorrect file extension when selecting a preset
- Fixed potential user interface hang on macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Fixed potential issue caused by setting work state to done before all threads have closed
- Improved usability of preview controls overlay by increasing its size
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed application uninstaller sometimes appearing behind the installer
- Fixed potential crash when loading settings from older HandBrake versions
- Fixed official presets not updating when a newer HandBrake version is installed
- Fixed maximum resolution limit when selecting a preset (source or preset, whichever is smaller)
- Fixed crop and anamorphic settings not being restored when editing a queued job
- Fixed audio and subtitle selection behaviour where any language + first track are selected
- Restored options control on the queue window previously removed in HandBrake 1.2.0
- Improved user interface on displays close to the minimum recommended resolution
- Improved quality of text rendering on the installer for high density displays
- Improved ordering of presets and preset categories
- Improved QSV compatibility with newer Intel drivers by updating libmfx
- Improved removal of small temporary files that could be left behind in certain cases
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements