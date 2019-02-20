Versie 1.2.1 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General Fixed potential crashes due to use of uninitialized variables

Improved minimum duration to only apply to DVD and BD sources

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Video Fixed incorrect video rotation where rotation is explicitly flagged as none

Fixed yadif deinterlace filter not properly deinterlacing all frames

Fixed missing frame at the end of encodes from m2ts sources

Fixed detection of MPEG-1 video in program streams by improving probing of unknown streams

Fixed decoding of MPEG-1 video in DVD sources

Fixed Apple VideoToolbox encoding issues related to pyramidal B-frames

Fixed lapsharp filter corrupting frame edges

Improved NLMeans performance by reducing number of threads used with CPUs with high logical core counts

Improved AMD VCE encoding to enable placing key frames at chapter markers

Improved calculation of final frame duration

Improved support for BT.2020 color space Audio Fixed channel mapping for AAC 5.1 encoding (signal 5.1 Back instead of 5.1 Side which is less compatible) Command line interface Fixed selection of encoders applied to tracks selected with `--all-audio`

Fixed audio settings where more are specified than exist in the preset

Fixed overriding audio bit rate set by the preset Build system Fixed libvpx cross compilation with GCC 8 by disabling AVX-512

Fixed x265 cross compilation with GCC 8

Updated to mingw-w64-build 4.1.1 with improvements to error reporting and support for sha256sum on systems without shasum

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Third-party libraries Updated libraries

libmfx (upstream API 1.27) Linux Fixed Flatpak icon validation by reducing resolution to pass new restrictions

Fixed Flatpak accessing gvfs mounted filesystems by adding an additional access permission

Fixed display of special characters in preset names

Fixed exporting presets to sanitize system reserved characters

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Mac Fixed incorrect file extension when selecting a preset

Fixed potential user interface hang on macOS 10.12 Sierra

Fixed potential issue caused by setting work state to done before all threads have closed

Improved usability of preview controls overlay by increasing its size

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Windows Fixed application uninstaller sometimes appearing behind the installer

Fixed potential crash when loading settings from older HandBrake versions

Fixed official presets not updating when a newer HandBrake version is installed

Fixed maximum resolution limit when selecting a preset (source or preset, whichever is smaller)

Fixed crop and anamorphic settings not being restored when editing a queued job

Fixed audio and subtitle selection behaviour where any language + first track are selected

Restored options control on the queue window previously removed in HandBrake 1.2.0

Improved user interface on displays close to the minimum recommended resolution

Improved quality of text rendering on the installer for high density displays

Improved ordering of presets and preset categories

Improved QSV compatibility with newer Intel drivers by updating libmfx

Improved removal of small temporary files that could be left behind in certain cases

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements