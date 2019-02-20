Versie 6.0 van digiKam is uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie voor KDE heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. Het bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave staan op deze pagina, de belangrijkste verbeteringen zijn hieronder kort samengevat.

Full support of video files management working as photos.

An integration of all import/export web-service tools in LightTable, Image editor and Showfoto.

Raw file decoding engine supporting new cameras.

Similarity data is now stored in a separate file.

Simplified web-service authentication using OAuth protocol.

New tools to export to Pinterest, OneDrive and Box web-services.

The capability to re-organize the icon-view contents manually.

A huge factoring of source code has been done to reduce external dependencies again with the goal to simplify application compilation, packaging and maintenance for the future. The amount of closed reports for this release is 630 files.

In parallel to purging pending files in bugzilla, the whole digiKam source code (1.2M lines of C++ code) is parsed by three static source code analyzers (open-source): Clang scan-build, CppCheck, and Krazy. We have reduced to the minimum all reports generated by these tools and discovered some important in-deep dysfunctions. This permit also to review automatically all code written by students, before to transitioning implementations to production.