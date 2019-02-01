Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MariaDB 10.0.38

MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.0.38 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.0.x-tak stamt uit maart 2014 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.0.38 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.0 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 5.5 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6. This is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!

Notable changes
  • With this maintenance release, MariaDB 10.0 will reach the end of its maintenance period. Generally speaking this means that this will likely be the final release of the 10.0 series of MariaDB
  • InnoDB updated to 5.6.43
  • Performance Schema updated to 5.6.43
  • XtraDB updated to 5.6.42-84.2
  • TokuDB updated to 5.6.42-84.2
  • Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities:
    • CVE-2019-2537
    • CVE-2019-2529
Changelog
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.0.38, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.
Versienummer 10.0.38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb/10.0.38
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download

