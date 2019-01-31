Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht met het versienummer 12.0.1. Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteund raw-bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaves, een standaard uitgave met ondersteuning van 500+ camera's of een Fujifulm of Sony specifieke uitgaves die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm of Sony. De prijs van deze twee laatste versies ligt onder de prijs van de standaard uitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De lijst met veranderingen van 12.0.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 12.0.1



Lens support Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM Bug Fixes Mac Fixed an issue that sometimes resulted in a crash when switching between tools

Fixed a crash issue when sometimes emptying Session trash

Fixed a crash upon new album creation

Fixed a crash when erasing/drawing part of Luma Mask

Fixed a crash when changing cursor tool with no image selected and the Navigation Tool shown

Fixed a crash when selecting a non-existent Output directory

Fixed an issue where Next Capture Naming field is highlighted after switching tabs

Fixed: Import third party catalogs option missing from Capture One Express

Fixed: Setting custom Normalize values by right-clicking with the picker doesn’t work

Fixed a viewer issue with proofing after composition correction

Fixed an issue where setting format to DNG in process recipe doesn’t reset scale

Fixed a performance issue where undo of mask point takes too long

Fixed an issue where some tools in the viewer were disabled after workspace switch.

Fixed an issue where mask changes are lost after processing and restarting

Fixed an issue where watermark shows “Empty Name” if Text field is empty

Various minor fixes for the library tool

Updated the “Stitch with Photoshop” script to work with Adobe Photoshop 2019

AppleScript: Fix for normalization commands failing upon variants lacking proxies

AppleScript: Fix for export originals crash

AppleScript: Recipe ‘pixels per inch’ sometimes causes error

AppleScript: ‘Apply Normalize’ point vertically flipped Bug Fixes Win Various stability improvements

Fixed an issue where help links points to 11 documentation

Fixed a hang when running at 120% dpi scaling

Fixed a UI issue when resizing floating tools

Fixed an issue when deleting referenced folders in Catalogs

Fixed: “Edit with” option is missing in Capture One Express

Fixed: Menu items disappear after having Capture One in full screen

Fixed an issue where User Collections imported from Lightroom sometimes gave empty albums in Capture One

Fixed a UI issue in Color Editor

Fixed an occasional occurrence of disabled sliders after re-enabling a layer

Fixed an issue where “Show in Explorer” did not work if folder name had a comma

Fixed an issue with Live View focus meter area when moved

Fixed an issue with long metadata strings not displaying correctly

Fixed an issue with the camera properties occasionally missing in camera tools

Fixed an issue where the tool bar could not be disabled in full screen mode

Fixed an issue where the White Balance Mode on Layers occasionally appeared blank

Improved performance of using “Locate” on a folder in a catalog

Fixed an issue where “EmptyName” folders were created on import for movie files

Fixed an issue with keyboard shortcuts not working after a left click inside empty batch queue

Fixed an issue where rating during import makes thumbnails to not appear

Fixed the logic when using “Does not contain” in IPTC filters 12.0 Major release: Highlights



Capture One 12.0 is a major release of Capture One containing new functionality. New interface

New Menu system

New Keyboard Shortcut Manager

Luma Range Masking

Linear Gradient Mask tool

Radial Gradient Mask tool

Plug-ins - Export and publish

User experience changes

Extended AppleScript support

Fujifilm Film Simulations Capture One 12.0 also contains user experience changes, additional 3rd party camera and lens support, general bug fixes and under the hood tweaks for all Capture One variants.