Phase One heeft een update van Capture One uitgebracht met het versienummer 12.0.1. Capture One is een fotobewerkingsprogramma en ondersteund raw-bestanden van de meeste digitale camera's. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende uitgaves, een standaard uitgave met ondersteuning van 500+ camera's of een Fujifulm of Sony specifieke uitgaves die alleen overweg kunnen met de camera's van Fujifilm of Sony. De prijs van deze twee laatste versies ligt onder de prijs van de standaard uitgave. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De lijst met veranderingen van 12.0.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 12.0.1
Lens support
Bug Fixes Mac
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM
Bug Fixes Win
- Fixed an issue that sometimes resulted in a crash when switching between tools
- Fixed a crash issue when sometimes emptying Session trash
- Fixed a crash upon new album creation
- Fixed a crash when erasing/drawing part of Luma Mask
- Fixed a crash when changing cursor tool with no image selected and the Navigation Tool shown
- Fixed a crash when selecting a non-existent Output directory
- Fixed an issue where Next Capture Naming field is highlighted after switching tabs
- Fixed: Import third party catalogs option missing from Capture One Express
- Fixed: Setting custom Normalize values by right-clicking with the picker doesn’t work
- Fixed a viewer issue with proofing after composition correction
- Fixed an issue where setting format to DNG in process recipe doesn’t reset scale
- Fixed a performance issue where undo of mask point takes too long
- Fixed an issue where some tools in the viewer were disabled after workspace switch.
- Fixed an issue where mask changes are lost after processing and restarting
- Fixed an issue where watermark shows “Empty Name” if Text field is empty
- Various minor fixes for the library tool
- Updated the “Stitch with Photoshop” script to work with Adobe Photoshop 2019
- AppleScript: Fix for normalization commands failing upon variants lacking proxies
- AppleScript: Fix for export originals crash
- AppleScript: Recipe ‘pixels per inch’ sometimes causes error
- AppleScript: ‘Apply Normalize’ point vertically flipped
12.0 Major release: Highlights
- Various stability improvements
- Fixed an issue where help links points to 11 documentation
- Fixed a hang when running at 120% dpi scaling
- Fixed a UI issue when resizing floating tools
- Fixed an issue when deleting referenced folders in Catalogs
- Fixed: “Edit with” option is missing in Capture One Express
- Fixed: Menu items disappear after having Capture One in full screen
- Fixed an issue where User Collections imported from Lightroom sometimes gave empty albums in Capture One
- Fixed a UI issue in Color Editor
- Fixed an occasional occurrence of disabled sliders after re-enabling a layer
- Fixed an issue where “Show in Explorer” did not work if folder name had a comma
- Fixed an issue with Live View focus meter area when moved
- Fixed an issue with long metadata strings not displaying correctly
- Fixed an issue with the camera properties occasionally missing in camera tools
- Fixed an issue where the tool bar could not be disabled in full screen mode
- Fixed an issue where the White Balance Mode on Layers occasionally appeared blank
- Improved performance of using “Locate” on a folder in a catalog
- Fixed an issue where “EmptyName” folders were created on import for movie files
- Fixed an issue with keyboard shortcuts not working after a left click inside empty batch queue
- Fixed an issue where rating during import makes thumbnails to not appear
- Fixed the logic when using “Does not contain” in IPTC filters
Capture One 12.0 is a major release of Capture One containing new functionality.
Capture One 12.0 also contains user experience changes, additional 3rd party camera and lens support, general bug fixes and under the hood tweaks for all Capture One variants.
- New interface
- New Menu system
- New Keyboard Shortcut Manager
- Luma Range Masking
- Linear Gradient Mask tool
- Radial Gradient Mask tool
- Plug-ins - Export and publish
- User experience changes
- Extended AppleScript support
- Fujifilm Film Simulations