GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 11.7 uitgebracht en de release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Managing releases just got a whole lot easier
GitLab 11.7 delivers Releases in GitLab Core. Users now have release snapshots that not only include the source code but all related artifacts. This eliminates the need for manual collection of source code, build output, and other metadata or artifacts associated with a released version of your code. Additionally, Releases sets the stage for broader, more robust release orchestration in the future.Portfolio Management supports more complex work breakdown structures
Multi-level Child Epics are the newest addition to GitLab portfolio management, available in Ultimate. Child Epics enable multi-level work breakdown structures, helping you manage more complex projects and workplans. You can now have an epic containing both issues and epics. This structure enables a direct connection between planning and actionable issues to implement.Streamlining JavaScript development with NPM registries
Gitlab 11.7 Premium delivers NPM registries directly in GitLab, providing a standard, more secure way to share and version control NPM packages across projects. Simply share the package name and NPM and GitLab handles the rest, all within a single interface!And so much more
It is always so hard to pick which features are our top features in our monthly releases, so we are calling out a couple of additional cool features:
-
Remediate vulnerability with patch file: As you know, GitLab security features help you to detect vulnerabilities. With GitLab 11.7, you now have the ability to remediate that vulnerability and suggest a solution for Node.js projects managed with Yarn. While this is our first official remediation-type feature, you can be sure it is only just the beginning!
-
API integration with Kubernetes: If you are into creating a lot of Kubernetes clusters or consider yourself a Kubernetes ninja, we have a Kubernetes API to greatly reduce manual efforts and make your life a whole lot easier!
-
Cross-project pipeline browsing: With the ability to view pipelines across projects, the sky's the limit on what information is readily at your fingertips with this feature!