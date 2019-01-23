GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 11.7 uitgebracht en de release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

GitLab 11.7 delivers Releases in GitLab Core. Users now have release snapshots that not only include the source code but all related artifacts. This eliminates the need for manual collection of source code, build output, and other metadata or artifacts associated with a released version of your code. Additionally, Releases sets the stage for broader, more robust release orchestration in the future.

Multi-level Child Epics are the newest addition to GitLab portfolio management, available in Ultimate. Child Epics enable multi-level work breakdown structures, helping you manage more complex projects and workplans. You can now have an epic containing both issues and epics. This structure enables a direct connection between planning and actionable issues to implement.

Gitlab 11.7 Premium delivers NPM registries directly in GitLab, providing a standard, more secure way to share and version control NPM packages across projects. Simply share the package name and NPM and GitLab handles the rest, all within a single interface!

It is always so hard to pick which features are our top features in our monthly releases, so we are calling out a couple of additional cool features: