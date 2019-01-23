Opera heeft versie 58 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera is vier jaar geleden overgestapt van de in eigen huis ontwikkelde render-engine Presto naar Blink. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor BSD en Solaris, maar deze zijn nog op de oude technologie gebaseerd. De release notes voor versie 58 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

There are two new features in this build. Opera 58 will warn you before closing an Opera window with multiple tabs open. This means it will prevent you from accidentally losing the data you might have typed in when filling out forms or writing comments, or in situations where you lose all your tabs due to a “slip of the mouse.”

The confirmation dialog we added serves as a warning. If you don’t wish to see this dialog again, simply tick the checkbox titled “Do not show this warning again.”

The warning dialog won’t be shown when closing private windows.

To turn the warning back on, go to Settings > Advanced > User interface.

With this build, we continue to roll out an updated news delivery mechanism to our Russian users. We have now integrated Yandex Zen, a smart, personal news recommendation service, into our start page, replacing our previous mechanism.. We have introduced it to provide our users in Russia with a better access to more personalized news. What this means for them is that they will get better news, chosen based on their preferences and browsing history. Yandex Zen uses machine-learning technology and automatically adjusts to your news preferences. You can find more information about it here. Yandex Zen has been switched on only in Russia.

The full changelog is here.