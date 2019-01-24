Apache Syncope is een opensourceapplicatie voor het beheren van digitale identiteiten voor identity- en accessmanagement. Het is geschreven in Java en wordt beschikbaar gesteld onder Apache licentie 2.0. Het zorgt ervoor dat data tussen verschillende identitystores, zoals een database, ldap en ad, geschynchroniseerd wordt, zodat persoon A op elke plek dezelfde identiteit vertegenwoordigt. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versies 2.1.3 en 2.0.12 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 2.1.3



Apache Syncope 2.1.3 Fusion is the third maintenance release of Apache Syncope 2.1, with several fixes and improvements.



New and noteworthy Support for PostgreSQL JSONB Data Type - With general purpose of increasing overall performance, and specific target of making Syncope able to scale up to million identities, support for PostgreSQL JSONB data type was introduced. Performance test results are available. Configuration options to enable such support are documented in the Reference Guide.

- With general purpose of increasing overall performance, and specific target of making Syncope able to scale up to million identities, support for PostgreSQL JSONB data type was introduced. Performance test results are available. Configuration options to enable such support are documented in the Reference Guide. Request Management support in the Enduser UI - Introduced in Syncope 2.1.2, request management is now also available from Enduser UI, enabling end-users to initiate new requests, fill data and check existing requests.

- Introduced in Syncope 2.1.2, request management is now also available from Enduser UI, enabling end-users to initiate new requests, fill data and check existing requests. Search Improvements - Various fixes and enhancements finally landed that significantly improve User, Group, Any Object and Task search operations, both in performance and consistence terms; see SYNCOPE-1417, SYNCOPE-1419, SYNCOPE-1412 and SYNCOPE-1424 for details.

- Various fixes and enhancements finally landed that significantly improve User, Group, Any Object and Task search operations, both in performance and consistence terms; see SYNCOPE-1417, SYNCOPE-1419, SYNCOPE-1412 and SYNCOPE-1424 for details. After Enduser UI, now also Admin Console is accessible to the visually impaired - Now both Admin Console and Enduser UI implement accessibility features to help usage by the visually impaired. Bugs fixed [SYNCOPE-1391] - Check template for confirmPasswordReset and mustChangePassword

[SYNCOPE-1393] - jexl function fullPath2Dn return invalid value for ROOT realm

[SYNCOPE-1399] - Error while executing the custom task to initialize indices with Elasticsearch v6.x

[SYNCOPE-1404] - Dialog not closing in Netbeans ide plugin when creating a new element

[SYNCOPE-1405] - Error during db initialization: views.xml always set for PostgreSQL

[SYNCOPE-1406] - Error during startup because of missing property 'historyLevel'

[SYNCOPE-1407] - Date pattern ignored by widget

[SYNCOPE-1408] - Partial user edit via Role layout implies removing all unmanaged attributes

[SYNCOPE-1411] - User/Any object updates generate attributes with null owner in case of patches involving membership attributes

[SYNCOPE-1417] - Search with order by two plain attributes gives no results

[SYNCOPE-1419] - User and AnyObject search fails in case of not leaf conditions given on multivalue fields

[SYNCOPE-1420] - Expired Access Tokens might impede successful authentication

[SYNCOPE-1425] - Mapping item transformers do not work for non-string values New Feature [SYNCOPE-1368] - Add some accessibility features to Console

[SYNCOPE-1395] - Leverage PostgreSQL's jsonb type Improvement [SYNCOPE-1392] - Reduce usage of Reflection to improve overall performance

[SYNCOPE-1394] - Add un-claim capability for requests

[SYNCOPE-1396] - Give the possibility to configure TLS client parameters

[SYNCOPE-1397] - No Such element exception while editing USER update approval

[SYNCOPE-1409] - Avoid double round-trip to External Resource during Push

[SYNCOPE-1412] - Serch for identities with null attributes can be improved

[SYNCOPE-1416] - remove user_search_null_attr view

[SYNCOPE-1422] - Permit to provide custom implementation of NotificationManager and AuditManager

[SYNCOPE-1424] - Improve Propagation task ordered search Task [SYNCOPE-1381] - Support user request from Enduser UI

[SYNCOPE-1402] - Upgrade to Validation API 2.0 Version 2.0.12



Apache Syncope 2.0.12 Jazz is a maintenance release.



New and noteworthy Search Improvements - Various fixes and enhancements finally landed that significantly improve User, Group, Any Object and Task search operations, both in performance and consistence terms; see SYNCOPE-1417, SYNCOPE-1419, SYNCOPE-1412 and SYNCOPE-1424 for details.

- Various fixes and enhancements finally landed that significantly improve User, Group, Any Object and Task search operations, both in performance and consistence terms; see SYNCOPE-1417, SYNCOPE-1419, SYNCOPE-1412 and SYNCOPE-1424 for details. After Enduser UI, now also Admin Console is accessible to the visually impaired - Now both Admin Console and Enduser UI implement accessibility features to help usage by the visually impaired. Bugs fixed [SYNCOPE-1391] - Check template for confirmPasswordReset and mustChangePassword

[SYNCOPE-1393] - jexl function fullPath2Dn return invalid value for ROOT realm

[SYNCOPE-1398] - Console stucks on update with unique key constraint violation

[SYNCOPE-1405] - Error during db initialization: views.xml always set for PostgreSQL

[SYNCOPE-1407] - Date pattern ignored by widget

[SYNCOPE-1408] - Partial user edit via Role layout implies removing all unmanaged attributes

[SYNCOPE-1411] - User/Any object updates generate attributes with null owner in case of patches involving membership attributes

[SYNCOPE-1417] - Search with order by two plain attributes gives no results

[SYNCOPE-1419] - User and AnyObject search fails in case of not leaf conditions given on multivalue fields

[SYNCOPE-1420] - Expired Access Tokens might impede successful authentication

[SYNCOPE-1425] - Mapping item transformers do not work for non-string values New Feature [SYNCOPE-1368] - Add some accessibility features to Console Improvement [SYNCOPE-1394] - Add un-claim capability for requests

[SYNCOPE-1396] - Give the possibility to configure TLS client parameters

[SYNCOPE-1409] - Avoid double round-trip to External Resource during Push

[SYNCOPE-1412] - Search for identities with null attributes can be improved

[SYNCOPE-1416] - remove user_search_null_attr view

[SYNCOPE-1422] - Permit to provide custom implementation of NotificationManager and AuditManager

[SYNCOPE-1424] - Improve Propagation task ordered search