Software-update: MySQL 8.0.14 / 5.7.25 / 5.6.43

MySQL logo (75 pix)MySQL is een krachtige opensource-databaseserver die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. Ook Tweakers maakt gebruik van MySQL om onder andere gebruikersgegevens, statistieken, en diverse review-, download- en nieuwsartikelen in op te slaan. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 8.0.14, 5.7.25 en 5.6.43 uitgebracht. Het MySQL Release Engineering Team van Oracle heeft de volgende aankondiging meegeleverd:

Announcing MySQL Server 8.0.14, 5.7.25 and 5.6.43

MySQL Server 8.0.14, 5.7.25 and 5.6.43, new versions of the popular Open Source Database Management System, have been released. These releases are recommended for use on production systems.

For an overview of what’s new, please see
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/mysql-nutshell.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/mysql-nutshell.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.6/en/mysql-nutshell.html

For information on installing the release on new servers, please see the MySQL installation documentation at
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/installing.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/installing.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.6/en/installing.html

These server releases are available in source and binary form for a number of platforms from our download pages at
http://dev.mysql.com/downloads/mysql/

They also available from our repository for Linux platforms, go here for details:
http://dev.mysql.com/downloads/repo/

Windows packages are available via the Installer for Windows or .ZIP (no-install) packages for more advanced needs. The point and click configuration wizards and all MySQL products are available in the unified Installer for Windows:
http://dev.mysql.com/downloads/installer/

Enterprise binaries for these new releases are available on My Oracle Support:
https://support.oracle.com

Choose the “Patches & Updates” tab, and then choose the “Product or Family (Advanced Search)” side tab in the “Patch Search” portlet.

MySQL Server 8.0.14 will also soon be available on the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud:
http://edelivery.oracle.com/

We welcome and appreciate your feedback, bug reports, bug fixes, patches, etc.:
http://bugs.mysql.com/report.php

The following sections list the changes in the release since the previous one. They may also be viewed online at
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/8.0/en/news-8-0-14.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-25.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-43.html

Enjoy!
Versienummer 8.0.14 / 5.7.25 / 5.6.43
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MySQL
Download https://dev.mysql.com/downloads/mysql/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Bron: MySQL

