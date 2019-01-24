MySQL is een krachtige opensource-databaseserver die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. Ook Tweakers maakt gebruik van MySQL om onder andere gebruikersgegevens, statistieken, en diverse review-, download- en nieuwsartikelen in op te slaan. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 8.0.14, 5.7.25 en 5.6.43 uitgebracht. Het MySQL Release Engineering Team van Oracle heeft de volgende aankondiging meegeleverd:

Announcing MySQL Server 8.0.14, 5.7.25 and 5.6.43



MySQL Server 8.0.14, 5.7.25 and 5.6.43, new versions of the popular Open Source Database Management System, have been released. These releases are recommended for use on production systems.



For an overview of what’s new, please see

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/mysql-nutshell.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/mysql-nutshell.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.6/en/mysql-nutshell.html



For information on installing the release on new servers, please see the MySQL installation documentation at

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/installing.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/installing.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.6/en/installing.html



These server releases are available in source and binary form for a number of platforms from our download pages at

http://dev.mysql.com/downloads/mysql/



They also available from our repository for Linux platforms, go here for details:

http://dev.mysql.com/downloads/repo/



Windows packages are available via the Installer for Windows or .ZIP (no-install) packages for more advanced needs. The point and click configuration wizards and all MySQL products are available in the unified Installer for Windows:

http://dev.mysql.com/downloads/installer/



Enterprise binaries for these new releases are available on My Oracle Support:

https://support.oracle.com



Choose the “Patches & Updates” tab, and then choose the “Product or Family (Advanced Search)” side tab in the “Patch Search” portlet.



MySQL Server 8.0.14 will also soon be available on the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud:

http://edelivery.oracle.com/



We welcome and appreciate your feedback, bug reports, bug fixes, patches, etc.:

http://bugs.mysql.com/report.php



The following sections list the changes in the release since the previous one. They may also be viewed online at

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/8.0/en/news-8-0-14.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-25.html

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-43.html



Enjoy!