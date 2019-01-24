Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CloneApp 2.10

Hoewel het tegenwoordig minder noodzakelijk is om Windows opnieuw te installeren, geeft het toch vaak een schoner en frisser systeem. Het probleem daarbij is natuurlijk dat de instellingen van al je gebruikte apps over het algemeen verloren zullen gaan en je uren of dagen bezig bent om alles weer te krijgen zoals je het gewend bent. Mirinsoft ontwikkelt CloneApp, waarmee het mogelijk is om van veel gebruikte apps de instellingen op te slaan om deze na een schone installatie terug te zetten. Versie 2.10 van CloneApp is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

CloneApp for Desktop v2.10 and CloneApp for Universal Apps released

I just released the new 2.10 of CloneApp.

The main objective last days was to create a standalone self-contained application to back up and restore settings of UWP (Windows App Store) applications. The application that came out of it, is called CloneApp UA (Universal Apps).

I have intentionally not merged both applications, the original CloneApp (for Desktop) and CloneApp UA (for Universal Apps) into a single app with filter options. I want to keep CloneApp as lightweight as possible.

This release 2.10 of CloneApp brings already support for Windows 10 Insider Preview build 18309.

Changelog:
  • Added support for Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18309
  • Added support for Windows Store/Modern UI Apps with CloneApp UA
  • Several internal code optimizations
  • Several UI optimizations
  • Added support for VeraCrypt, Web Browser Passwords (using third party tool NirSoft WebBrowserPassView), Wireless Network Keys (using third party tool NirSoft Wireless key View), Windows Network Credentials (using third party tool NirSoft NetPass), Windows Taskbar
  • Several minor bug fixes

Versienummer 2.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mirinsoft
Download http://www.mirinsoft.com/ca
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Overige software

Reacties

