Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.41 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.



Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features: Added option 'Do not store data in the Windows clipboard history and the cloud clipboard' (the option is turned on by default; for entry clipboard commands in the main window).

Added option 'Esc keypress in main window' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Interface'), which allows to specify the action of the Esc key (ignore, lock workspace, minimize, minimize to tray, exit).

Added option 'Ignore search settings of groups' in the 'Find' dialog.

Internal data viewer: added support for zooming images using the OEM + and - keys with Ctrl .

Added accelerator keys (especially for labels) in various dialogs.

Added UIFlags bit for disabling the 'Database Settings' menu item.

Added workarounds for Windows RTF character encoding bug.

Added workaround for Mono input focus restoration problem that occurs when a form gets activated.

Plugins: added method to provide menu items.

Plugins: added property to get the edit mode of an entry dialog.

TrlUtil: added tab 'Validation', which shows the results of all checks that TrlUtil performs.

TrlUtil: the tab in the preview form that contains the currently selected control is now selected automatically.

TrlUtil: the preview form now shows accelerator keys permanently.

TrlUtil: enhanced support for derived control classes.

TrlUtil: the current file name is now displayed in the title bar.

Enhanced installer (added user directory checks, added option to open the plugins web page, component/option names can be translated now, updated NGen size estimation, improved file associations update, ...). Improvements: In order to avoid selection/ Ctrl + A problems, the user name auto-completion now does not append suggestions anymore; it only shows a list of suggestions (in which a suggestion can be selected manually).

Improved accelerator keys in the 'Find' dialog.

The history list in the entry dialog now supports showing custom icons.

Mass entry modifications (colors/icons) now create history entries, if necessary.

Improved text rendering in dialog banners.

In the database settings dialog, the path of the database file is now shown in the dialog banner.

Improved selection/view preservation of the entry view.

While importing/synchronizing, a status dialog is displayed now if and only if the main window is not constructed completely yet (otherwise the status is displayed in the main window).

Improved reliability of clipboard operations.

Improved error reporting for the 'Paste Entries' command.

Renamed the automatic clipboard clearing option and added a tooltip in order to clarify the behavior of the option.

The commands 'Find Similar Passwords (Pairs)', 'Find Similar Passwords (Clusters)' and 'Password Quality Report' now ignore TAN entries.

The report of clusters of similar passwords now shows more clusters in certain cases.

In the 'Plugins' dialog, the plugins are now sorted alphabetically.

KeePass does not try to load satellite assemblies as plugins anymore.

Improved configuration saving when an enforced configuration file exists, but no global one.

Improved reading of KDBX XML documents with unknown elements.

The export module 'Customizable HTML File' now works fine on Unix-like systems, too.

On Unix-like systems: improved support for executing KeePass while no X server is running.

ShInstUtil: improved NGen detection on 64-bit systems.

TrlUtil: the preview form does not steal the input focus anymore.

TrlUtil: improved accelerator key check.

Various code optimizations.

Minor other improvements. Bugfixes: Fixed a bug that caused KeePass to crash when trying to view certain password generator profiles.

The option 'Use monospace font for passwords' in the 'Print' / HTML export dialog now works for all translations.