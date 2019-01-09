Versie 2.6.6 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's New
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- The Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.9.7. Previously they shipped with Qt 5.9.5.
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2019-01 The 6LoWPAN dissector could crash. Bug 15217. CVE-2019-5716.
- wnpa-sec-2019-02 The P_MUL dissector could crash. Bug 15337. CVE-2019-5717.
- wnpa-sec-2019-03 The RTSE dissector and other dissectors could crash. Bug 15373. CVE-2019-5718.
- wnpa-sec-2019-04 The ISAKMP dissector could crash. Bug 15374. CVE-2019-5719.
- console.lua not found in a folder with non-ASCII characters in its name. Bug 15118.
Updated Protocol Support
- Disabling Update list of packets in real time. will generally trigger crash after three start capture, stop capture cycles. Bug 15263.
- UDP Multicast Stream double counts. Bug 15271.
- text2pcap et al. set snaplength to 64kiB-1, while processing frames of 256kiB. Bug 15292.
- Builds without libpcap fail if the libpcap headers aren’t installed. Bug 15317.
- TCAP AnalogRedirectRecord parameter incorrectly coded as mandatory in QualReq_rr message. Bug 15350.
- macOS DMG appears to have duplicate files. Bug 15361.
- Wireshark jumps behind other windows when opening UAT dialogs. Bug 15366.
- Pathnames containing non-ASCII characters are mangled in error dialogs on Windows. Bug 15367.
- Executing
-z http,stat -r file.pcapngthrows a segmentation fault. Bug 15369.
- IS-41 TCAP RegistrationNotification Invoke has borderCellAccess parameter coded as tag 50 (as denyAccess) but should be 58. Bug 15372.
- In DNS statistics, response times > 1 sec not included. Bug 15382.
- GTPv2 APN dissect problem. Bug 15383.
Major API Changes
- 6LoWPAN
- ANSI MAP
- DNP3
- DNS
- GSM A
- GTP
- GTPv2
- IMF
- ISAKMP
- ISObus VT
- Kerberos
- P_MUL
- RTSE
- S7COMM
- TCAP
- Lua: on Windows, file-related functions such as dofile now assume UTF-8 paths instead of the local code page. This is consistent with Linux and macOS and improves compatibility on non-English systems. (Bug 15118)
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 2.6.6 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 2.6.6 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 2.6.6 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 2.6.6 voor macOS 10.6 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 2.6.6 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD