Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wireshark 2.6.6

Wireshark logo (75 pix) Versie 2.6.6 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New
  • The Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.9.7. Previously they shipped with Qt 5.9.5.
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • console.lua not found in a folder with non-ASCII characters in its name. Bug 15118.
  • Disabling Update list of packets in real time. will generally trigger crash after three start capture, stop capture cycles. Bug 15263.
  • UDP Multicast Stream double counts. Bug 15271.
  • text2pcap et al. set snaplength to 64kiB-1, while processing frames of 256kiB. Bug 15292.
  • Builds without libpcap fail if the libpcap headers aren’t installed. Bug 15317.
  • TCAP AnalogRedirectRecord parameter incorrectly coded as mandatory in QualReq_rr message. Bug 15350.
  • macOS DMG appears to have duplicate files. Bug 15361.
  • Wireshark jumps behind other windows when opening UAT dialogs. Bug 15366.
  • Pathnames containing non-ASCII characters are mangled in error dialogs on Windows. Bug 15367.
  • Executing -z http,stat -r file.pcapng throws a segmentation fault. Bug 15369.
  • IS-41 TCAP RegistrationNotification Invoke has borderCellAccess parameter coded as tag 50 (as denyAccess) but should be 58. Bug 15372.
  • In DNS statistics, response times > 1 sec not included. Bug 15382.
  • GTPv2 APN dissect problem. Bug 15383.
Updated Protocol Support
  • 6LoWPAN
  • ANSI MAP
  • DNP3
  • DNS
  • GSM A
  • GTP
  • GTPv2
  • IMF
  • ISAKMP
  • ISObus VT
  • Kerberos
  • P_MUL
  • RTSE
  • S7COMM
  • TCAP
Major API Changes
  • Lua: on Windows, file-related functions such as dofile now assume UTF-8 paths instead of the local code page. This is consistent with Linux and macOS and improves compatibility on non-English systems. (Bug 15118)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 2.6.6 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 2.6.6 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 2.6.6 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 2.6.6 voor macOS 10.6 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 2.6.6 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Versienummer 2.6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-01-2019 06:300

09-01-2019 • 06:30

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Wireshark

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True