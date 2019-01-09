Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Zimbra Collaboration 8.8.11 patch 1 / 8.8.10 patch 5 / 8.8.9 patch 9

Zimbra-logoZimbra ontwikkelt e-mail- en kantoorsoftware onder de naam Zimbra Collaboration, die erop is gericht om verschillende mensen op een efficiënte manier te laten samenwerken. Het wordt uitgebracht in verschillende smaken, die op deze pagina met elkaar worden vergeleken. De ontwikkelaars hebben een aantal patches uitgebracht met de versienummers 8.8.11 patch 1, 8.8.10 patch 5 en 8.8.9 patch 9. De aankonding van deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:

NEW Zimbra Patches: 8.8.11 Patch 1 + 8.8.10 Patch 5 + 8.8.9 Patch 9

Hello Zimbra Friends, Customers & Partners, We have three new patches to announce:
  • Zimbra 8.8.11 “Homi Bhabha” Patch 1
  • Zimbra 8.8.10 “Konrad Zuse” Patch 5
  • Zimbra 8.8.9 “Curie” Patch 9
For 8.8.8 and above Zimbra Patches, you don’t need to download any patch builds. The Patch packages can be installed using Linux package management commands. Installing the zimbra-patch package only updates the Zimbra core packages.

Zimbra 8.8.11 “Homi Bhabha” Patch 1

Patch 1 is here for the Zimbra 8.8.11 “Homi Bhabha” GA release, and it includes fixes as listed in the release notes.

Security Fixes
Information about security fixes, security response policy and vulnerability rating classification is listed below. See the Zimbra Security Response Policy and the Zimbra Vulnerability Rating Classification information for details.
  • 109093 XXE – Chat [CWE-611] CVE-2018-20160
Fixed Issues - ZCO Fixes:
  • Introduced new functionality in logging > “Report Issue”
  • Logging: Warning displayed if windows update service is disabled
Zimbra 8.8.10 “Konrad Zuse” Patch 5

Patch 5 is here for the Zimbra 8.8.10 “Konrad Zuse” GA release, and it includes fixes as listed in the release notes.

Security Fixes
Information about security fixes, security response policy and vulnerability rating classification is listed below. See the Zimbra Security Response Policy and the Zimbra Vulnerability Rating Classification information for details.
  • 109093 XXE – Chat [CWE-611] CVE-2018-20160
  • 109017 Non-persistent XSS – Web Client (HTML Search) [CWE-79] CVE-2018-14013
Zimbra 8.8.9 “Curie” Patch 9

Patch 9 is here for the Zimbra 8.8.9 “Curie” GA release, and it includes fixes as listed in the release notes.

Security Fixes
Information about security fixes, security response policy and vulnerability rating classification is listed below. See the Zimbra Security Response Policy and the Zimbra Vulnerability Rating Classification information for details.
  • 109093 XXE – Chat [CWE-611] CVE-2018-20160
  • 109017 Non-persistent XSS – Web Client (HTML Search) [CWE-79] CVE-2018-14013
Thank you,
Your Zimbra Team
Versienummer 8.8.11 patch 1 / 8.8.10 patch
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Synacor
Download https://www.zimbra.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 09-01-2019 15:371

09-01-2019 • 15:37

1 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Synacor

Lees meer

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True