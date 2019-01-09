Zimbra ontwikkelt e-mail- en kantoorsoftware onder de naam Zimbra Collaboration, die erop is gericht om verschillende mensen op een efficiënte manier te laten samenwerken. Het wordt uitgebracht in verschillende smaken, die op deze pagina met elkaar worden vergeleken. De ontwikkelaars hebben een aantal patches uitgebracht met de versienummers 8.8.11 patch 1, 8.8.10 patch 5 en 8.8.9 patch 9. De aankonding van deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:
Hello Zimbra Friends, Customers & Partners, We have three new patches to announce:
For 8.8.8 and above Zimbra Patches, you don’t need to download any patch builds. The Patch packages can be installed using Linux package management commands. Installing the zimbra-patch package only updates the Zimbra core packages.
- Zimbra 8.8.11 “Homi Bhabha” Patch 1
- Zimbra 8.8.10 “Konrad Zuse” Patch 5
- Zimbra 8.8.9 “Curie” Patch 9
Patch 1 is here for the Zimbra 8.8.11 “Homi Bhabha” GA release, and it includes fixes as listed in the release notes.
Security Fixes
Information about security fixes, security response policy and vulnerability rating classification is listed below. See the Zimbra Security Response Policy and the Zimbra Vulnerability Rating Classification information for details.
Fixed Issues - ZCO Fixes:
- 109093 XXE – Chat [CWE-611] CVE-2018-20160
- Introduced new functionality in logging > “Report Issue”
- Logging: Warning displayed if windows update service is disabled
Patch 5 is here for the Zimbra 8.8.10 “Konrad Zuse” GA release, and it includes fixes as listed in the release notes.
- 109093 XXE – Chat [CWE-611] CVE-2018-20160
- 109017 Non-persistent XSS – Web Client (HTML Search) [CWE-79] CVE-2018-14013
Patch 9 is here for the Zimbra 8.8.9 “Curie” GA release, and it includes fixes as listed in the release notes.
- 109093 XXE – Chat [CWE-611] CVE-2018-20160
- 109017 Non-persistent XSS – Web Client (HTML Search) [CWE-79] CVE-2018-14013
