MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.3.12 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak stamt uit mei 2018 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
MariaDB 10.3.12 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.3 is an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.12 is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!
Notable Changes
Changelog
- MDEV-17589 - Stack-buffer-overflow with indexed varchar (utf8) field
- MDEV-16987 - ALTER DATABASE possible in read-only mode (forbid ALTER DATABASE in read_only)
- MDEV-17720 - slave_ddl_exec_mode=IDEMPOTENT does not handle DROP DATABASE
- MDEV-6453 - Assertion `inited==NONE || (inited==RND && scan)' failed in handler::ha_rnd_init(bool) with InnoDB, joins, AND/OR conditions
- MDEV-18105 - Mariabackup fails to copy encrypted InnoDB system tablespace if LSN>4G
- MDEV-17470 - Orphan temporary files after interrupted ALTER cause InnoDB: Operating system error number 17 and eventual fatal error 71
- MDEV-17765: Locking bug fix for SPATIAL INDEX
- ALTER TABLE Fixes for FULLTEXT INDEX: MDEV-17923, MDEV-17904, MDEV-17938
- Other ALTER TABLE fixes: MDEV-17470, MDEV-17833, MDEV-17815, MDEV-18039, MDEV-18041
- Fixes for regressions introduced in MariaDB 10.3.10 by the backup-safe TRUNCATE TABLE (MDEV-13564, innodb_safe_truncate=ON) and innodb_undo_log_truncate: MDEV-17780, MDEV-17816, MDEV-17849, MDEV-17851, MDEV-17885, MDEV-17859, MDEV-17989
- Several improvements to MariaDB Server and backup for dealing with encrypted or page_compressed pages:
- MDEV-17957: Make innodb_checksum_algorithm stricter for strict_* values
- MDEV-17958: On little-endian systems, remove bug-compatible variant of innodb_checksum_algorithm=crc32
- MDEV-12112: corruption in encrypted table may be overlooked
- MDEV-18025: Mariabackup fails to detect corrupted page_compressed=1 tables
- Virtual columns: MDEV-17199 Assertion `pos < table->n_v_def' failed after upgrade from before 10.2
- MDEV-17881: Assertion failure in cmp_dtuple_rec_with_match_bytes after instant ADD COLUMN
- The Galera library in the repositories has been updated to version 25.3.25
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.3.12, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.