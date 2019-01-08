MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.3.12 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak stamt uit mei 2018 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.3.12 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.12 is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes MDEV-17589 - Stack-buffer-overflow with indexed varchar (utf8) field

MDEV-16987 - ALTER DATABASE possible in read-only mode (forbid ALTER DATABASE in read_only)

MDEV-17720 - slave_ddl_exec_mode=IDEMPOTENT does not handle DROP DATABASE

MDEV-6453 - Assertion `inited==NONE || (inited==RND && scan)' failed in handler::ha_rnd_init(bool) with InnoDB, joins, AND/OR conditions

MDEV-18105 - Mariabackup fails to copy encrypted InnoDB system tablespace if LSN>4G

MDEV-17470 - Orphan temporary files after interrupted ALTER cause InnoDB: Operating system error number 17 and eventual fatal error 71

MDEV-17765: Locking bug fix for SPATIAL INDEX

ALTER TABLE Fixes for FULLTEXT INDEX: MDEV-17923, MDEV-17904, MDEV-17938

Other ALTER TABLE fixes: MDEV-17470, MDEV-17833, MDEV-17815, MDEV-18039, MDEV-18041

Fixes for regressions introduced in MariaDB 10.3.10 by the backup-safe TRUNCATE TABLE (MDEV-13564, innodb_safe_truncate=ON) and innodb_undo_log_truncate: MDEV-17780, MDEV-17816, MDEV-17849, MDEV-17851, MDEV-17885, MDEV-17859, MDEV-17989

Several improvements to MariaDB Server and backup for dealing with encrypted or page_compressed pages: MDEV-17957: Make innodb_checksum_algorithm stricter for strict_* values MDEV-17958: On little-endian systems, remove bug-compatible variant of innodb_checksum_algorithm=crc32 MDEV-12112: corruption in encrypted table may be overlooked MDEV-18025: Mariabackup fails to detect corrupted page_compressed=1 tables

Virtual columns: MDEV-17199 Assertion `pos < table->n_v_def' failed after upgrade from before 10.2

MDEV-17881: Assertion failure in cmp_dtuple_rec_with_match_bytes after instant ADD COLUMN

The Galera library in the repositories has been updated to version 25.3.25 Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.3.12, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.