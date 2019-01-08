Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: DBeaver 5.3.2

DBeaver is een tool om databases te beheren. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een ce- en ee-smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprise-smaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 5.3.2 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 5.3.2
  • Data editor:
    • Open With menu was added (web browser and Excel)
    • Next page auto-fetch was fixed
  • UUID/GUID generate function was added
  • ERD:
    • Save as picture function was fixed (case-insensitive file path)
    • Attributes visibility configuration was improved
  • Data transfer: “truncate target table before load” function was fixed
  • SQL editor:
    • Parameters biding dialog + results scrolling glitch was fixed
    • Glitch with first time reading of proposal was fixed
    • Stored procedure auto-completion was fixed
    • Syntax coloring: Color Themes support was fixed
  • SQL Server:
    • Default schema detection was fixed
    • Column data type resolution was fixed
    • Identifiers auto-completion was fixed
    • NVarchar(MAX) data type resolution was fixed
  • Exasol:
    • Exasol V6.1 support was added
    • Metadata reading performance was significantly improved
    • Partitions information was added
    • Security management was improved (roles, priority groups, policies, etc)
  • PostgreSQL:
    • Rules support was added (read-only)
    • Stored procedures (PostgreSQL 11) support was added
    • Aggregate functions meta information support was added
    • Database tablespace edit support was added
    • Reserved keywords update was added
  • Greenplum:
    • External table DDL generation fixes were added
  • Redshift: column encoding information was added
  • Oracle: PS/SQL blocks parser was fixed
  • Huge code refactoring was made (separation of model and UI plugins)
  • Many minor UI bugfixes
Versienummer 5.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Bron: DBeaver

