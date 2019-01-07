De eerste releasecandidate van Linux Kernel 5.0 is vrijgegeven. De Kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. Linus schrijft in zijn aankondiging dat er geen specifieke reden is om het versienummer te veranderen van 4.21 naar 5.0 en dat de lezer daar zijn eigen reden bij mag verzinnen. Zoals gewoonlijk kun je op Phoronix een samenvatting van de veranderingen terugvinden, daarin vinden we onder andere ondersteuning van AMD FreeSync, een Raspberry Pi Touchscreen-driver, een nieuw consolefont voor HiDPI-/retinaschermen en Adiantum data-encryptie terug. De aankondiging van Linus ziet er als volgt uit:

Linux 5.0-rc1



So this was a fairly unusual merge window with the holidays, and as a result I'm not even going to complain about the pull requests that ended up coming in late. It all mostly worked out fine, I think. And lot of people got their pull requests in early, and hopefully had a calm holiday season. Thanks again to everybody.



The numbering change is not indicative of anything special. If you want to have an official reason, it's that I ran out of fingers and toes to count on, so 4.21 became 5.0. There's no nice git object numerology this time (we're _about_ 6.5M objects in the git repo), and there isn't any major particular feature that made for the release numbering either. Of course, depending on your particular interests, some people might well find a feature _they_ like so much that they think it can do as a reason for incrementing the major number.



So go wild. Make up your own reason for why it's 5.0.



Because as usual, there's a lot of changes in there. Not because this merge window was particularly big - but even our smaller merge windows aren't exactly small. It's a very solid and average merge window with just under 11k commits (or about 11.5k if you count merges).



The stats look fairly normal. About 50% is drivers, 20% is architecture updates, 10% is tooling, and the remaining 20% is all over (documentation, networking, filesystems, header file updates, core kernel code..). Nothing particular stands out, although I do like seeing how some ancient drivers are getting put out to pasture (*cought*isdn*cough*).



As usual even the shortlog is much too big to post, so the summary below is only a list of the pull requests I merged.



Go test. Kick the tires. Be the first kid on your block running a 5.0 pre-release kernel.



Linus