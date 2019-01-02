HandBrake is een opensourceprogramma dat filmmateriaal kan omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. HandBrake is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. De ontwikkelaars hebben rond kerst versie 1.2.0 uitgegeven met de volgende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen:

HandBrake 1.2.0 Released



“It’s hardware that makes a machine fast. It’s software that makes a fast machine slow.” —Craig Bruce



The HandBrake Team is pleased to announce the release of HandBrake 1.2.0. This release includes improved support for opening sources previously unreadable; new official presets for Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast devices; AMD VCE, Nvidia NVENC, and Apple VideoToolbox hardware-accelerated video encoding; Touch Bar support on macOS; Dark Mode support on macOS 10.14 Mojave; initial localization support on Mac and Windows including German translation; and much more.



If you happen to discover any reproducible bugs or issues, please tell us about them on our GitHub issue tracker. You can also get in touch on our IRC support channel.



Upgrade Notice

Before updating, please make sure there are no pending encodes in the Queue. If you are currently using HandBrake older than version 1.0.0, please also make note of any custom presets you have created, as they may not be compatible with newer versions.



Release Highlights



General Switched core decoding library from Libav to FFmpeg Fixes numerous sources previously unreadable or otherwise broken Facilitates a number of the improvements and features in this release and planned for the future

Removed deprecated Legacy presets See the list of compatible replacements on GitHub

Updated official presets to use stereo instead of DPL2 mixdown Avoids potential spatial positioning issues with the current DPL2 algorithm and wide pans in source material Limited in impact since DPL2 decoding has not been in widespread use for years

Updated official presets descriptions to revise compatibility and mention recently released devices

Updated official presets to rename Fire TV to Amazon Fire

Added Amazon Fire 720p30 and Chromecast 1080p60 presets

Added {creation-date} and {creation-time} to automatic file naming Video Fixed an issue decoding Blu-ray titles where the aspect ratio is unknown (assume 16:9)

Fixed an issue encoding video with very short frame durations (less than 0.00285s or greater than 350 FPS)

Improved extradata handling to accommodate all codecs

Added support for decoding TIFF/LZMA video Audio Fixed potential decoding issue for audio lacking an explicit channel layout (intelligently guess the layout)

Fixed a potential crash during audio probe

Improved resampling to allow dithering for all codecs (only where necessary)

Improved quality of the default AAC encoder on non-Mac platforms (FFmpeg AAC), no longer experimental

Improved bit rate constraints to allow Opus as low as 6 kbit/s per channel

Added support for up to 7.1 channel AAC encoding (note that FDK AAC/HE-AAC do not support 6.1)

Added support for E-AC3 audio in MP4 container

Added Speex audio decoder Subtitles Fixed a potential crash where an SRT file cannot be opened

Added support for SRT files using periods instead of commas to delineate fractions Command Line Interface Fixed inability to override preset subtitles burn setting (native and none are now valid values for --subtitle-burned) Build system Fixed Linux packaging with an out-of-tree build directory

Fixed Windows graphical interface build script signing tool location

Removed --enable-local-* and associated contrib libraries; please see the documentationfor dependencies help

Updated to mingw-w64-build 4.1.0 with gcc 7.3.0, continuous output (keep alive), and miscellaneous improvements

Improved support for building with Xcode 10

Improved support for building on FreeBSD 11, 12, and 13

Improved Flatpak packaging for Linux (numerous fixes and improvements, no longer experimental)

Improved configure.py to always use the Python executable found by configure

Added script for creating Flatpak manifests

Added support for selecting a compiler via the CC environment variable

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Third-party libraries Removed libraries Libav 12.3 (decoding and filters) yasm 1.3.0

Updated libraries libopus 1.3 (Opus audio encoding) x264 157 r2935 (H.264/AVC video encoding) x265 2.9 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)

New libraries FFmpeg 4.1 (decoding and filters) liblzma (xz) 5.2.4 (LZMA video decoding, e.g. TIFF) libspeex 1.2.0 (Speex audio decoding)

Linux specific Fixed Blu-ray title name being set to device name (e.g. sr0) when scanning raw devices

Fixed Blu-ray default destination file names to no longer include MPLS number

Fixed an issue with queue state not being updated properly on reload

Fixed various issues importing presets

Updated most translations

Added initial support for GTK 4

Added ability to customize activity window font size and increased default from 7 to 8

Added destination overwrite protection (append number to file name on conflict)

Added {source-path} to automatic path setting

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Mac specific HandBrake now requires OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later

Removed preferences option to show the advanced tab (deprecated and slated for removal)

Fixed minor display issues on macOS 10.14 Mojave

Fixed queue toolbar icon not updating

Removed Growl in favor of native system notifications

Updated Sparkle automatic update library

Improved handling of invalid presets

Improved layout to better support localization

Improved preview border alignment on high density displays

Improved automatic naming to avoid updating when unrelated settings change

Improved criteria for showing destination overwrite warnings

Improved stop encoding confirmation dialog

Improved notifications to no longer play sounds when alerts are disabled

Added initial localization support and German translation

Added initial support for VideoToolbox hardware-accelerated encoding

Added support for Dark Mode on macOS 10.14 Mojave (new Dark Mode toolbar icons require building with Xcode 10 on Mojave)

Added Touch Bar support to various windows and dialogs

Added Finder progress bar to files currently encoding

Added Show Source in Finder to queue contextual menu (renamed Show in Finder to Show Destination in Finder)

Added validation for custom filter parameters

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Windows specific HandBrake now requires .NET Framework 4.7.1 or later (installer offers download if missing)

Fixed mixdown selection where the specified mixdown in the selected preset is not available

Fixed audio sample rate of 48 kHz being selected where Auto was the specified behaviour

Removed preferences option to show the advanced tab (deprecated and slated for removal)

Removed options menu from queue in favour of contextual menu

Improved layout to better support localization

Improved error handling when adding items to the queue

Improved multi-instance queue recovery to avoid loading queue files from the wrong instance

Improved filters layout and controls

Improved video quality slider by allowing it to grow with window size and setting x264/x265 granularity to 0.5

Improved SRT import default browse location (open source video location)

Improved keyboard shortcuts by making Ctrl-S open the destination save dialog (start encode is now Ctrl-E)

Added additional keyboard shortcuts for various actions

Added initial localization support and German translation

Added support for AMD VCE and Nvidia NVENC hardware-accelerated encoders

Added automatic queue archiving and option to select an archived queue for recovery (archives are removed after 7 days)

Added support for recovering specific queue files on start using --recover-queue-ids=

Added additional controls to passthru audio tracks to configure audio fallback parameters

Added ability to drag and drop SRT subtitles files onto the main window

Added option to disable preview image on summary tab

Added option to disable checking for update on start in portable mode

Added stop encoding confirmation dialog

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements