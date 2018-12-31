Darktable heeft versie 2.6.0 van het gelijknamige opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecarfiles, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Big Ones new module retouch allowing changes based on image frequency layers

new module filmic which can replace the base curve and shadows and highlights

new module to handle duplicates in the darkroom with possibility to add a title, create standard or virgin duplicate, delete duplicate and quickly compare with a duplicate

new logarithm controls for the tone-curve

new mode for the unbreak profile module

add mask preview to adjust size, hardness before placing them

make it possible to change the cropped area in the perspective correction module

the mask blur has been complemented with a guided-filter to fine tune it (this works on RGB and Lab color space).

color balance module has two new modes based on ProPhotoRGB and HSL

Experimental support for PPC64le architecture (OpenCL support needs to be disabled, -DUSE_OPENCL=OFF ) New Features And Changes search from the map view is now fixed

visual rework of the lighttable (color label, image kind, local copy)

an option make it possible to display some image information directly on the thumb

add optional scrollbars on lighttable, or lighttable and darkroom

allow each masks of the clone module to have the opacity adjusted

lightroom import module supports the creator, rights, title, description and publisher information.

enhance TurboPrint support by displaying the dialogue with all possible options (print cancellation will be fixed in TurboPrint 2.47)

new sort filter based on the image’s aspect

new sort filter based on the image’s shutter speed

new sort filter based on the image’s group

new sort filter based on a personalized sorting order (drag&drop on the lighttable view)

collection based on the local copy status

group image number displayed on the collection module

new zoom level at 50%; 400%, 800% and 1600%

better support for monochrome RAW

add contextual help pointing to the darktable’s manual

better copy/paste support for multiple instances

add support for renaming the module instances

add frequency based adjustment for the RAW denoise module

add frequency based adjustment for the denoise profile module

all widgets should be themable via CSS now

add support for configuring the modules layout

different way to select hierarchical tags in the collection module (only the actual parent tag, all children or the parent and children)

better handling of grouped images by allowing setting stars, color label for the whole group.

make it possible to apply a preset to a new module instance using the middle click

new script to migrate collection from Capture One Pro Bug fixes Fix the color pickers behavior in all modules

Fix liquify tools switching

Many more bugs got fixed Changed Dependencies CMake 3.4 is now required

In order to compile darktable you now need at least gcc-5.0+/clang-3.9+

Minimal clang version was bumped from 3.4+ to 3.9+

Packagers are advised to pass -DRAWSPEED_ENABLE_LTO=ON to CMake to enable partial LTO. RawSpeed changes GoPro ‘.GPR’ raws are now supported via new, fast ‘VC-5’ parallel decompressor

Panasonic’s new raw compression (‘.RW2’, GH5s, G9 cameras) is now supported via new fast, parallel ‘Panasonic V5’ decompressor

Panasonic’s old (also ‘.RW2’) raw decompressor got rewritten, re-parallelized

Phase One (‘.IIQ’) decompressor got parallelized

Nikon NEF ‘lossy after split’ raw support was recovered

Phase One (‘.IIQ’) Quadrant Correction is now supported

Olympus High-Res (uncompressed) raw support

Lot’s and lot’s and lot’s of maintenance, sanitization, cleanups, small rewrites/refactoring.

NOTE: Canon ‘.CR3’ raws are NOT supported as of yet. Camera support, compared to 2.4.0 Base Support Canon EOS 1500D Canon EOS 2000D Canon EOS Rebel T7 Canon EOS 3000D Canon EOS 4000D Canon EOS Rebel T100 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (sRaw1, sRaw2) Canon EOS 5DS (sRaw1, sRaw2) Canon EOS 5DS R (sRaw1, sRaw2) Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III Fujifilm X-A5 Fujifilm X-H1 (compressed) Fujifilm X-T100 Fujifilm X-T3 (compressed) GoPro FUSION (dng) GoPro HERO5 Black (dng) GoPro HERO6 Black (dng) GoPro HERO7 Black (dng) Hasselblad CFV-50 Hasselblad H5D-40 Hasselblad H5D-50c Kodak DCS Pro 14nx Kodak DCS520C Kodak DCS760C Kodak EOS DCS 3 Nikon COOLPIX P1000 (12bit-uncompressed) Nikon D2Xs (12bit-compressed, 12bit-uncompressed) Nikon D3500 (12bit-compressed) Nikon Z 6 (except uncompressed raws) Nikon Z 7 (except 14-bit uncompressed raw) Olympus E-PL8 Olympus E-PL9 Olympus SH-2 Panasonic DC-FZ80 (4:3) Panasonic DC-G9 (4:3) Panasonic DC-GF9 (4:3) Panasonic DC-GX800 (4:3) Panasonic DC-GX850 (4:3) Panasonic DC-GH5S (4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1) Panasonic DC-GX9 (4:3) Panasonic DC-LX100M2 (4:3, 1:1, 16:9, 3:2) Panasonic DC-TZ200 (3:2) Panasonic DC-TZ202 (3:2) Panasonic DMC-FZ2000 (3:2) Panasonic DMC-FZ2500 (3:2) Panasonic DMC-FZ35 (3:2, 16:9) Panasonic DMC-FZ38 (3:2, 16:9) Panasonic DMC-GX7MK2 (4:3) Panasonic DMC-ZS100 (3:2) Paralenz Dive Camera (chdk) Pentax 645Z Pentax K-1 Mark II Pentax KP Phase One P65+ Sjcam SJ6 LEGEND (chdk-b, chdk-c) Sony DSC-HX99 Sony DSC-RX0 Sony DSC-RX100M5A Sony DSC-RX10M4 Sony DSC-RX1RM2 Sony ILCE-7M3

White Balance Presets Canon EOS M100 Fujifilm X-T3 Leaf Credo 40 Nikon D3400 Nikon D5600 Nikon D7500 Nikon D850 Nikon Z 6 Olympus E-M10 Mark III Olympus E-M1MarkII Panasonic DC-G9 Panasonic DC-GX9 Panasonic DMC-FZ300 Sony DSC-RX0 Sony DSC-RX100M5 Sony DSC-RX100M5A Sony DSC-RX10M3 Sony DSC-RX10M4 Sony DSC-RX1RM2 Sony ILCE-6500 Sony ILCE-7M3 Sony ILCE-7RM3

Noise Profiles Canon EOS 200D Canon EOS Kiss X9 Canon EOS Rebel SL2 Canon EOS 750D Canon EOS Kiss X8i Canon EOS Rebel T6i Canon EOS 760D Canon EOS 8000D Canon EOS Rebel T6s Canon EOS 77D Canon EOS 9000D Canon EOS 800D Canon EOS Kiss X9i Canon EOS Rebel T7i Canon EOS M100 Canon EOS M6 Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark II Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III Canon PowerShot G9 X Fujifilm X-A5 Fujifilm X-E3 Fujifilm X-T3 Fujifilm X100F Nikon 1 AW1 Nikon 1 J3 Nikon COOLPIX B700 Nikon D5600 Nikon D7500 Nikon D850 Olympus E-M10 Mark III Olympus TG-5 Panasonic DC-G9 Panasonic DC-GX9 Panasonic DMC-FZ35 Panasonic DMC-FZ38 Panasonic DMC-GF6 Panasonic DMC-LX10 Panasonic DMC-LX15 Panasonic DMC-LX9 Panasonic DMC-TZ70 Panasonic DMC-TZ71 Panasonic DMC-ZS50 Pentax K-01 Pentax KP Samsung NX1 Sony DSC-RX100M4 Sony DSC-RX10M3 Sony ILCE-7M3

Translations Catalan

Dutch

Finnish

French

German

Hungarian

Japanese

Norwegian Bokmål

Portuguese

Russian

Slovenian