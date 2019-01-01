Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Syncthing 1.0.0

Syncthing logo (75 pix) Versie 1.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. Versie 1.0 is niet zozeer een grote update, het is meer een mijlpaal die het feit markeert dat het programma nu vijf jaar oud is en stabiel genoeg is om niet meer als béta te worden beschouwd.

Syncthing version 1.0.0
This major release honors the fact that Syncthing is used widely and since a while no longer "really in beta". It does not represent a breaking change. For more information refer to the announcement on the forum.

Bugfixes:
  • #5324: Incorrect warning when --home and path on same directory level
  • #5369: Empty file field in log when normalizePath failed
  • #5372: Event system can cause deadlock
Enhancements:
  • #2760: Option to limit max simultaneous scans
  • #5286: Add hardening options to systemd units
  • #5320: Show configured rate limit in the GUI
  • #5336: Show list of locally changed files for receive only folders
Other issues:
  • #5334: New chmduquesne/rollinghash breaks tests
  • #5362: lib/model: TestDeregister* tests are bad
Versienummer 1.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Syncthing
Download https://github.com/syncthing/syncthing/releases/tag/v1.0.0
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 01-01-2019 17:391

01-01-2019 • 17:39

Bron: Syncthing

Syncthing

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0smeerbartje
1 januari 2019 19:13
Is hier eigenlijk ook een iOS app voor beschikbaar? Dan zou het namelijk een prima vervanger voor mijn Synology Drive zijn. Alhoewel ik daar eigenlijk ook zeer tevreden over ben. Heb dropbox en Google drive iig al lang de deur uit gedaan. De data verlaat mijn computers niet 👍.
