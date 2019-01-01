Versie 1.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. Versie 1.0 is niet zozeer een grote update, het is meer een mijlpaal die het feit markeert dat het programma nu vijf jaar oud is en stabiel genoeg is om niet meer als béta te worden beschouwd.

Syncthing version 1.0.0

This major release honors the fact that Syncthing is used widely and since a while no longer "really in beta". It does not represent a breaking change. For more information refer to the announcement on the forum.



Bugfixes: #5324: Incorrect warning when --home and path on same directory level

#5369: Empty file field in log when normalizePath failed

#5372: Event system can cause deadlock Enhancements: #2760: Option to limit max simultaneous scans

#5286: Add hardening options to systemd units

#5320: Show configured rate limit in the GUI

#5336: Show list of locally changed files for receive only folders Other issues: #5334: New chmduquesne/rollinghash breaks tests

#5362: lib/model: TestDeregister* tests are bad