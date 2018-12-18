Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het stitchen van panoramafoto's op zowel macOS- als Windows-systemen. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma zelf uitzoeken hoe deze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan het bovendien via OpenCL de gpu inzetten om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Versie 11.9 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 11.9 Changed the curve of the Pencil Size slider in the Mask tab. Smaller sizes now make up a larger portion of the slider.

Added Russian translation (thanks Andrey Ilyin!) and improved other translations (thanks Harald Bendschneider, Helmuth E. Günther, Thomas Bredenfeld, Erik Krause, Jeasung Park, Mario Carvajal, Lopertyur)

Keyboard shortcut Shift+Ctrl/Cmd+J for 'Generate control points for all overlapping images'

Batch Stitcher: new context menu item: Open Containing Folder; opens the project file location in Finder / Explorer

Added lens profile for Kandao Obsidian R

Fixed: Batch Stitcher: if Project Settings - Batch Stitcher Actions - 'only if enough control points found' is selected, and insufficient control points were found, the project would be marked as Done (with a green check mark). Now it will be marked in the Batch Stitcher as Failed (with a red cross).

Fixed: 'assertion failed' error when loading images from certain cameras

Fixed: layer names in Photoshop output were garbled if they contained non-ascii characters

Fixed: numbering for individual image layers in Photoshop output would start from 0 instead of 1

Fixed: individual layers would be output in a different order than in which they appeared in the project. They now follow the same order again

Fixed: when outputting individual layers, PTGui could skip images if they were outside the visible area of the panorama. Now a file (or Photoshop layer) will be created for every source image.

Fixed: crash when deleting all images except one from a set of linked bracketed images

Fixed: manually linking images (by right clicking in the Source Images tab) would change the order of the images.

Fixed: on Windows, PTGui would by default use the language selected in 'Regional Settings' in Control Panel. It will now use the language selected in Preferred Languages in Region and Language. This default language can be overridden in Options.

Fixed: Mac: Tools - Open Folder would not open the selected folder, but its parent folder