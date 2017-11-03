Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Malwarebytes 3.3.1.2183

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Malwarebytes

03-11-2017 • 16:17

Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware logo (75 pix) Versie 3.3.1 van Malwarebytes is verschenen. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Sinds versie 3.0 zijn de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die voorheen als losse programma's aangeboden werden. De fabrikant is daardoor van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. Dit geldt overigens alleen voor de betaalde uitvoering, de gratis versie functioneert alleen als on-demand scanner. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende vanderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Performance/protective capability
  • Improved remediation in Chrome browser
  • Numerous enhanced protection techniques and remediation capabilities
Usability
  • Improved notification design for better readability
  • Added new quick tour module in Free and Trial versions
  • Added informational modules to Scan Progress page in Free and Trial versions
  • Improved update process to allow more dynamic updating of user interface components
  • Other minor user interface improvements
Stability/issues fixed
  • Fixed issue where the Malwarebytes tray application showed in ALT+Tab list
  • Improved Web Protection compatibility with third-party applications
  • Improved driver management
  • Fixed issue where certain notifications would not display properly after waking from sleep
  • Fixed issue on XP where Chameleon files were not fully uninstalled
  • Fixed a crash related to rootkit scanning
  • Addressed other miscellaneous user interface improvements and defects

Versienummer 3.3.1.2183
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3
Bestandsgrootte 74,72MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Malwarebytes geen prijs bekend
Beveiliging en antivirus

