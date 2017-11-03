Versie 3.3.1 van Malwarebytes is verschenen. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.
Sinds versie 3.0 zijn de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die voorheen als losse programma's aangeboden werden. De fabrikant is daardoor van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. Dit geldt overigens alleen voor de betaalde uitvoering, de gratis versie functioneert alleen als on-demand scanner. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende vanderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Performance/protective capability
Usability
- Improved remediation in Chrome browser
- Numerous enhanced protection techniques and remediation capabilities
Stability/issues fixed
- Improved notification design for better readability
- Added new quick tour module in Free and Trial versions
- Added informational modules to Scan Progress page in Free and Trial versions
- Improved update process to allow more dynamic updating of user interface components
- Other minor user interface improvements
- Fixed issue where the Malwarebytes tray application showed in ALT+Tab list
- Improved Web Protection compatibility with third-party applications
- Improved driver management
- Fixed issue where certain notifications would not display properly after waking from sleep
- Fixed issue on XP where Chameleon files were not fully uninstalled
- Fixed a crash related to rootkit scanning
- Addressed other miscellaneous user interface improvements and defects